The Best Celebrity Looks At The Fall 2024 Haute Couture Shows

The stars are descending on Paris for a week of high fashion.

by Kevin LeBlanc

It’s Couture Week, people! Paris is the place to be right now, and after a sexy, sweaty men’s Fashion Week, it’s time for some haute couture.

Some highlights to look forward to this season: Balenciaga is on the schedule, showing couture just once a year, plus Courrèges’ Nicolas Di Felice will present his collection as the guest designer for Jean Paul Gaultier. And while Valentino will not show this season as new creative director Alessandro Michele just joined the house in April, Chanel will present despite their creative director Virginie Viard bowing out in early June.

Where megabrands go, megastars follow, so we can also expect celebs to take to the notoriously wobbly cobblestone streets of Paris in high heels and even higher fashion. We’re tracking the boldest looks from front-row regulars like Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat, plus newcomers like Avril Lavigne. Watch this space as we round up the can’t-miss looks of the week.

Doja Cat

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Schiaparelli

Selma Blair

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Schiaparelli

Anitta

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Schiaparelli

Sabrina Elba

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

At Schiaparelli

Kelly Rutherford

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Schiaparelli

Avril Lavigne

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Iris Van Herpen

Jennifer Lopez

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

At Christian Dior

Venus Williams

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

At Christian Dior

Yseult

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

At Christian Dior