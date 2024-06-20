All The Best Men's Fashion Week Parties

Just when you thought the fashion set would take a break after several whirlwind Cruise shows in May, the train chugs along. Men’s fashion week is currently on its world tour through Florence, Milan, and Paris, where the men (and women!) are showing up and showing out. In between fashion shows, activations, and the requisite street style photo-ops, stars are attending party after party. It’s summer, after all, so fashion week is only made better by a sweaty, all-night celebration. We’re rounding up the highlights of these late-night get togethers, so watch this space as the festivities unfold and the party pics roll in.

Swarovski’s Star-Studded Exhibition Opening

Swarovski’s traveling exhibition, “Masters of Light,” made its way to Milan and is on display until July 14 featuring some of the crystal maker’s most fabulous moments in pop culture, including pieces worn by Harry Styles and Beyoncé. On June 16, stars showed up to the Italian fashion capital in full force to support the opening, with Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, Madelaine Petsch, and many, many more dripping in resplendent crystal dresses and jewelry to take in the exhibit and catch up on summer plans.

Madelaine Petsch WWD/WWD/Getty Images Jessica Alba Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Giovanna Battaglia, Gwyneth Paltrow Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Barbie Ferreira WWD/WWD/Getty Images Soo Joo Park Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Laura Harrier Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

Prada’s Sunset Rooftop Dinner

Prada always delivers one of the best shows of Milan Fashion Week — and a star-studded front row to boot. On June 15, the likes of Mahmood, Joe Alwyn, James Blake, and more Prada acolytes gathered post-show at Ristorante Torre, located at the Fondazione Prada, for a sunset dinner with co-designers Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada. Guests mingled and took in the Milanese sunset over Aperol spritzes.

Mahmood Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Prada Louis Partridge, Miuccia Prada Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Prada James Blake Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Prada Joe Alwyn, Jonah Hauer-King Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Prada 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

H&M’s Basquiat Collection Celebration

Designers Ev Bravado and Tela D’Amore were asked by H&M to create a collection inspired by the works of Jean-Michel Basquiat, which was revealed during Paris Fashion Week at an intimate cocktail on June 19. Guests including Evan Mock, Colman Domingo, and Amelia Gray gathered at the fun-loving event where attendees were encouraged to draw and paint on the walls, Basquiat-style. Alton Mason and D’Amore wore one-off pieces designed for the collection that will eventually be donated to the ever-growing Basquiat estate, ensuring the capsule lives on forever.