Anya Taylor-Joy Rocks Stirrups At Dior’s Scotland Cruise Show

It’s cruise season in fashion, which means brands are decamping to far-flung destinations to unveil their latest collections to the fashion glitterati. For the uninitiated, cruise (or resort) is the fashion season between fall/winter and spring/summer that’s inspired by getaways during the chillier months, and usually hits stores around November. On June 3, Dior presented their Cruise 2025 collection at the Drummond Castle Gardens outside of Edinburgh in Scotland, and the stars showed up to watch the parade of goth-princess kilts and dresses traipse through the gardens at sunset.

Furiosa star and Dior ambassador Anya Taylor-Joy has been on the go for weeks, promoting her summer blockbuster movie with appearances at Cannes Film Festival and in Monaco, and now, she’s turning heads at the Dior show in a simple yet unconventional look. She paired a gray wool blazer with a black turtleneck, briefs, and, yes, stirrup leggings. Who ever thought sexy stirrup leggings could look so good in the quaint Scottish countryside? Keep scrolling to see what the other front-row attendees wore for this special show.

Anya Taylor-Joy Andrew Milligan - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence Andrew Milligan - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Maisie Williams Andrew Milligan - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Lily Collins Andrew Milligan - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Rosamund Pike Andrew Milligan - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Jeanne Damas ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images

Geri Halliwell ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images

Emma Radacanu ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images