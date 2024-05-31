Lady Gaga’s Choppy Nano-Bangs & More Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week
Kooky Gaga is back in the Haus.
byKevin LeBlanc
Stars are coming down from the madness of springtime festivities like the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival and squaring up for a summer of events — with eye-catching beauty looks to boot. One unofficial seasonal kickoff that famous people turn up for in droves is the Monaco Grand Prix, a stone’s throw away from Cannes, where Anya Taylor-Joy continued to impress with a subtle-yet-impactful beauty look.
Elsewhere, celebrities are continuing to dial up their looks and keep it fresh and light for the warmer months with some notable hair changes, whether that’s a new dye job, a supermodel-level blowout or jewelry as hairpieces. From Gaga’s return to form with a new hairstyle to Kaia Gerber’s darker summer hair color, keep scrolling to see our favorite hair and makeup moments from the week.