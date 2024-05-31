Lady Gaga’s Choppy Nano-Bangs & More Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

Stars are coming down from the madness of springtime festivities like the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival and squaring up for a summer of events — with eye-catching beauty looks to boot. One unofficial seasonal kickoff that famous people turn up for in droves is the Monaco Grand Prix, a stone’s throw away from Cannes, where Anya Taylor-Joy continued to impress with a subtle-yet-impactful beauty look.

Elsewhere, celebrities are continuing to dial up their looks and keep it fresh and light for the warmer months with some notable hair changes, whether that’s a new dye job, a supermodel-level blowout or jewelry as hairpieces. From Gaga’s return to form with a new hairstyle to Kaia Gerber’s darker summer hair color, keep scrolling to see our favorite hair and makeup moments from the week.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Stamped-On Red Lip Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Furiosa star decamped to Monaco for the Grand Prix, sporting a casual low bun, cat-eye shades and a crimson lip that did all the heavy lifting.

Lady Gaga’s Smaller-Than-Micro Choppy Bangs David Jon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mother Monster hit the red carpet for the world premiere of her HBO concert special, Gaga Chromatica Ball, with barely there bangs and bleached eyebrows. Her simple smokey eye and brown-peachy lip let the real star of the look shine: her sculpture of a dress by Selva.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Supermodel Blowout James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker was seen filming And Just Like That... at Jac’s on Bond (naturally), sporting a sublime blowout with piece-y texture that matched the va-va-voom of this body-hugging Alex Perry dress.

Chloë Sevigny’s Sun-Kissed Glam Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Feud: Capote vs. The Swans actress and original It Girl kept her makeup super light at a special screening of the show, with only a berry-colored lip stain and a swipe of blush across her cheeks and nose. A cutesy black bow in her hair tied the look together.

Amandla Stenberg’s Bejeweled Braid Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images The actress stunned in an Oude Waag dress for the premiere of The Acolyte, and the finishing touches of MISHO-designed jewels in her braid matched her high-shine makeup and nails.

Elle Fanning’s Flouncy Bob JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress attended the Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony in a fresh-off-the-runway Gucci gown, complemented by her sky-blue eyeshadow and fresh Barbie-doll bob with flipped-up ends.