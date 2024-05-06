The Best Beauty Looks From The 2024 Met Gala

Beauty
Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, and more.
Because the public doesn’t really get to know what happens inside the Met Gala after every celebrity makes it up the Great Hall steps, the red carpet leading up to the event is absolutely everything.
Of course, the couture tends to catch eyes first, but last year we saw transformational makeup and hair as the centerpiece of several memorable looks. Just remember Doja Cat made into an actual cat (whiskers and all) and Lil Nas X’s head-to-toe in silver body paint and jewels. In 2024, we’re excited to see how the fashion-forward attendees interpret this year’s theme celebrating the new Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibit, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and the Anna Wintour-devised dress code, “The Garden Of Time.”
Ahead of the event, it’s easy to imagine over-the-top greenery turned into headpieces and splashes of wildflower colors worn on the eyes, cheeks, and lips. But If there’s one thing we know about the Met Gala, there are always some celebs that zig when you think they will zag — thanks to the stylists, makeup artists, and hairstylists that create looks that the rest of us would never dream up.
Below, see all the best beauty moments from the 2024 Met Gala red carpet.