The Best Beauty Looks From The 2024 Met Gala

Because the public doesn’t really get to know what happens inside the Met Gala after every celebrity makes it up the Great Hall steps, the red carpet leading up to the event is absolutely everything.

Of course, the couture tends to catch eyes first, but last year we saw transformational makeup and hair as the centerpiece of several memorable looks. Just remember Doja Cat made into an actual cat (whiskers and all) and Lil Nas X’s head-to-toe in silver body paint and jewels. In 2024, we’re excited to see how the fashion-forward attendees interpret this year’s theme celebrating the new Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibit, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and the Anna Wintour-devised dress code, “The Garden Of Time.”

Ahead of the event, it’s easy to imagine over-the-top greenery turned into headpieces and splashes of wildflower colors worn on the eyes, cheeks, and lips. But If there’s one thing we know about the Met Gala, there are always some celebs that zig when you think they will zag — thanks to the stylists, makeup artists, and hairstylists that create looks that the rest of us would never dream up.

Below, see all the best beauty moments from the 2024 Met Gala red carpet.

Zendaya Aliah Anderson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hair: Ursula Stephen using Living Proof and Dyson

Gwendoline Christie John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Marleen Moise/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rebecca Hall Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Body Paint: Mitchell Moon

Madelyn Cline John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Makeup: Jen Tiseco using Fig.1; Hair: Marc Mena using Wavytalk and Great Lengths

Tyla Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Greta Lee Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor Russell Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Keke Palmer Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dove Cameron John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Makeup: Kale Teter using Danucera and Beautyblender; Nails: Melanie Shengaris using Aprés Nail

Penelope Cruz John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Sienna Miller Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ariana Grande Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lil Nas X Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried WWD/WWD/Getty Images