The 15 Best Beauty Moments From the Met Gala

It makes sense that the Met Gala, which annually raises money for the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute, puts fashion at the forefront of the event. But no ensemble, however daring, would be complete without the hair, makeup, and nails meticulously planned to go with it.

Let’s just say, without the opportunity for Lady Gaga to wear 4-inch-long eyelash extensions or Naomi Campbell to wear a face full of diamante gems, the Met Gala would definitely be much less fun. (And definitely much less sparkly.)

As we await to see what the top makeup artists and hairstylists have dreamed up for 2024 and this year’s theme of, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” take a look back on some of the greatest beauty moments from past Galas.

Miley Cyrus, 2013 Karwai Tang/FilmMagic/Getty Images Miley Cyrus came correct with rebellious energy to the “Punk: Chaos to Couture”-themed gala, sporting her bleach blonde hair styled in gelled spikes.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2014 Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Queen of the Met herself, Sarah Jessica Parker, set the bar high for dramatic hairstyles starting in 2014 with this towering, double bun hairdo.

Cara Delevingne, 2015 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cara Delevingne went for a big beauty statement, below the neck, with painted-on cherry blossom tattoos on her chest, back, and arms for the “China: Through The Looking Glass”-themed gala.

Lupita Nyong'o, 2016 Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic/Getty Images She’s worn several gravity-defying hair styles to the Met Gala over the years, but Lupita Nyong’o’s totally vertical, bubble hair sculpture for the “Fashion In An Age Of Technology”-themed affair is our favorite.

Rihanna, 2017 George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images For the event celebrating Rei Kawakubo, Rihanna wore a dress entirely made of giant fabric flower petals with bright fuchsia lipstick and hot pink blush heavily draped on her cheeks and temples.

Zendaya, 2018 Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images The auburn bob with baby bangs completed Zendaya’s total transformation into a modern Joan of Arc (in custom Versace) for the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” Met Gala.

Dua Lipa, 2019 Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images The 2019 theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” brought out big personality fashion and even bigger hair — just note Dua Lipa’s oversized bouffant with sparkly flower barrettes.

Ciara, 2019 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images But, the award for most dramatic hair of the 2019 gala goes to Ciara, whose impressive afro was practically another invited guest.

Lady Gaga, 2019 Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Lady Gaga was fully in her element at the campiest Met Gala yet, where her longtime makeup artist, Sarah Tanno gave her hot pink lips and golden drag-inspired eyelashes.

Billie Eilish, 2021 Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images When Billie Eilish went platinum blonde for the first time in 2021, the singer took the opportunity to channel Marylin Monroe for the Met Gala’s 2019 theme, “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion.”

Gigi Hadid, 2021 Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Gigi Hadid also transformed for the 2021 gala, revealing for the first time her newly dyed burgundy hair and ’60s-style baby blue eyeshadow.

Naomi Campbell, 2022 Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Naomi Campbell may have worn a $6.6 million necklace in 2022, but we were more transfixed by her stunning face, covered with large diamond-like gems.

Olivia Rodrigo, 2022 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Olivia Rodrigo went full dark fairy in a purple gown and oversized throwback butterfly clips — a collaboration between accessories designer Jennifer Behr and Y2K-era favorite designer Betsey Johnson.

Doja Cat, 2023 Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Doja Cat delighted and surprised everyone at the 2023 Karl Lagerfeld-themed event, showing up as a cat — specifically, Choupette, Lagerfeld’s famous white Burmese cat.