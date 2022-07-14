You Can Now Buy Olivia Rodrigo’s Met Gala Butterfly Clips

We all know by now that all kinds of trends from the late ’90s and early aughts have come back in a major way in the past couple of years. We’ve seen spiky updo hairstyles, popcorn tops, and chunky flip flops all make an unexpected return. Even small plastic butterfly clips came back into the picture with celebrities like Hailey Bieber trying them out. But when Y2K revival icon Olivia Rodrigo attended the Met Gala wearing oversize, realistic butterfly hair accessories, it was clear we were in a new moment for butterflies.

Rodrigo’s life-size purple butterfly clips were created especially for the event by luxury headpiece designer Jennifer Behr and iconic Y2K fashion designer Betsey Johnson. But with the hair accessory trend still going strong, the collaborators have decided to bring their version of elevated butterfly clips to the public. Starting on July 14, you can pre-order the limited edition collection. The two pieces of the capsule collection are Rodrigo’s look-alike butterfly hair pin (aptly named the Gala bobby pin) and another smaller butterfly pin, named the Gabby for all your throwback hairdo needs.

The Gala Bobby Pin looks straight off the Met Gala red carpet. It’s printed silk organza with Swarovski crystal accents.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Gabby Bobby Pin features a hand-painted lilac butterfly on a silver bobby pin.

The new accessories fit perfectly into both designers’ repertoires. The inspiration is pulled both from Betsey Johnson’s Spring Summer 1997 Fashion show where models walked the runway with brightly colored butterfly headpieces. Some of Behr’s most popular, such as her best-selling Papillon earrings, incorporate the butterfly motif as well. “Over time it was like the butterflies in our collections signaled the start of something,” Behr told NYLON. “They symbolize a sense of renewal and rebirth. Butterfly clips were such a trend in the ’90s and it’s fun to see them reimagined for today.” The collaboration embraces both Jennifer’s ethereal romance and expertise in headpiece design and with Betsey’s exuberant designs and nostalgic aesthetic.

Betsey Johnson 1997 Show Shuttershock

“I’ve always loved embracing the embellished and over the top, and this capsule does just that,” adds Johnson. “These butterfly styles have such a special place in my heart. Bringing these pieces back to life from my past collections they perfectly combine my fun, girly and punk view on fashion. I’m so glad to partner with Jennifer Behr to reimagine these iconic styles for the next generation.” The mutual admiration between the designers makes the capsule collection a winning collaboration. “Betsey Johnson has been an icon in fashion for as long as I can remember— she’s someone I personally admire and she’s never afraid to make a statement”, Jennifer shared.

Both pieces in the butterfly capsule collection can be worn alone as a statement or layered for a playful nod to early 2000s fashion. The Gala and Gabby Bobby Pins retail individually for $175 and $75 respectively, and are available for preorder on Thursday, July 14th exclusively on Jenniferbehr.com and Betseyjohnson.com.