The Popcorn Top Is The Latest Y2K Trend Making A Comeback

Another day, another return of an early-2000s trend.

Remember the popcorn top? The scrunched-up, crinkled garment that looked like it would fit your Bratz doll but could actually fit everyone from your dog to your dad? Core memory restored. Well, it’s back. These magically-expanding, textured tops usually came in a scoop-neck, short-sleeve silhouette blanketed in an abstract mass of rainbow colors or a patchwork print. They could be found anywhere from your local Limited Too to the drugstore near your grandmother’s house, but this time around, they’ve upgraded with modern-day takes from brands and designers. The popcorn top’s inevitable return joins a nostalgic resurgence that includes butterfly clips, baggy and low-rise jeans, and platform flip-flops, to name a few.

Emerging designer Chet Lo has gone viral for bringing back this quintessential texture in a hyper-colorful and exaggerated way. Lo’s innovative textured knitwear is incorporated throughout his collections, from cut-out dresses to leg warmers, bags, and balaclavas. His pieces have been worn by the likes of Dua Lipa and Doja Cat, confirming the top as a guaranteed cool-girl trend. French designer Marine Serre also brought this throwback texture to her Spring 2022 collection with patchwork prints and bold hues.

Other cult-favorite brands are also modernizing this look, such as Braindead’s color-blocked cardigan, Stussy’s logo popcorn top, and Weekday’s extra-spiky knit top. Apart from the modern iterations of this Y2K trend, head to Depop, Poshmark, or eBay for sellers offering the early-aughts versions that you remember ever-so-fondly. And, if you need any more reasons to lean into this nostalgic trend, it’s Beyoncé-approved, too.

We’ve tracked down the designers and brands nailing the popcorn top’s 2022 resurgence and curated the below shopping edit of your childhood dreams.

Pucker Up Button Down, Lime
Braindead

The cardigan version of this textured trend features bright color-blocked details.

Popcorn Orange Marble Top
Jaded Ldn

In a bold marble print and crop-top silhouette, this is your modern cool-girl popcorn top.

Leelo Tank
Chet Lo

This top merges nostalgic and futuristic with a sleek but staccato material.

POPCORN-MIX MOON-INSERT TOP
Marine Serre

Vintage-style patchwork makes this top feel authentic to those of the early aughts.

Mae Tie Top
Find Me Now The Label

This comfy, puckered top has a matching skirt for a co-ord popcorn moment.

POPCORN MINI SHIRT
Stussy

This crinkle top has streetwear-style logo detailing contrasted with a dainty micro-floral print.

Extended Kiyoko Top
Mara Hoffman

With a square-neck, cropped silhouette, this top is a modern version of the popcorn texture with a matching skirt to elevate for going out.

Spike Top
Weekday

The spiky texture of this top makes it feel futuristic and it’s responsibly made of recycled polyester yarn.

Raissa Satin Top
Tach Clothing

The extreme ruching on this top creates popcorn texture for a fitted, feminine take.

Popcorn Floral Print Blouse Short Sleeve Shirt Top
Popcorn Fashion

Today’s version of the drugstore top is this printed expandable blouse with a vintage print.

90’s/00's Popcorn Textured Blue Ombré Stretchy Babydoll Tee
Thrilling

In an ombré blue, this scrunchie top has all the makings of your previously-owned baby doll blouse.