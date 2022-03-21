6 Denim Trends That Are Going To Be Everywhere This Spring

If the ‘90s and early 2000s haven’t already infiltrated your wardrobe, then this spring’s denim trends are the perfect entry point, as most of them unsurprisingly play into the eras’ nostalgic styles.

Apart from an onslaught of runway looks that have tapped into throwback looks, off-duty models and celebrity street style have also been heavily driving early-aughts denim trends. Gigi Hadid sported a bandana-print jean during Milan Fashion Week while Hailey Bieber nailed the low-rise trend with a corset top. And while a majority of the latest denim favorites tap into the early-aughts, like baggy, cargo, and low-rise jeans, to name a few, there are plenty of other options outside of Y2K fashion. Instead, try out a tailored top made from denim or channel the ‘90s with a classic pair of straight-leg jeans.

To get you started, we’ve picked out the best of Spring 2022’s denim trends, so get to shopping, below.

Spring 2022 Denim Trend No. 1: Baggy Jeans

An oversized jean is the ideal relaxed spring silhouette, according to models, celebrities, and brands alike. Our favorite stylish examples include Justin Bieber in Balenciaga and Bella Hadid… on any day. Wear this casual denim look with a baby tee and chunky sneakers for the ultimate “Bella” look.

Spring 2022 Denim Trend No. 2: Printed Jeans

With logomania, mod, and graphic prints trending, it’s no surprise that printed denim is one of this spring’s statement trends. Fun, campy motifs are blanketing your favorite jeans, from straight-leg to Y2K baggy styles, and it doesn’t always have to be overstated. Try making your denim the standout piece and compliment with a solid tee and simple sneaker.

Spring 2022 Denim Trend No. 3: Cargo Pants

A sister style to the baggy jean, cargo-style denim is an extension of this spring’s utilitarian trend and it’s definitely worth adding to your closet. This streetwear staple is even cooler in denim and comes in ‘90s-grunge iterations or your classic bootcut.

Spring 2022 Denim Trend No. 4: Low-Rise Jeans

The polarizing low-rise trend is continuing its reign into spring style. Low-slung jeans have also gotten the designer-name co-sign, too, thanks to runway appearances at Versace and Missoni. Try this trend with a ‘70s-style blouse or, if you’re feeling full early-aughts, with a traditional Y2K baby tee.

Spring 2022 Denim Trend No. 5: ‘90s Straight-Leg Jeans

A majority of ‘90s style was defined by pencil-straight denim and designers are continuing to cycle this trending silhouette back into our modern-day wardrobes. Find the straight-leg style from your go-to retailers, like Gap, Everlane, and Madewell.

Spring 2022 Denim Trend No. 6: Tailored Denim Tops

The Canadian Tuxedo has been trending the past couple of seasons and this spring’s updated take on it involves tailoring the denim top to perfection. Brands like Blumarine and MSGM are elevating this all-denim look with corseted and structured tops paired with low-rise denim. Dress this denim style up with a sleek trouser and your favorite “going-out” accessories.