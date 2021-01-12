Channel your inner '90s teen angst with this cool-girl denim trend that's already taking off and bound to be everywhere come spring. Baggy jeans, which have slowly become a street style (or fit pic) favorite, are a comfy clothing option to help ease you out of your regular rotation of sweatpants.

Supermodels like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have nailed down how to wear these loose-fitting jeans for their daytime looks. Their styling notes include pairing them with a crop top to balance out the oversized proportions and finishing the outfit off with a pair of sneakers. Finding the perfect pair can take you on your morning coffee runs straight into your nighttime outing. Looking to dress up your baggy jean? Pair it with pointy heels or boots and a tailored blouse or blazer for a polished aesthetic.

The market for finding your future go-to pair is abundant and we've done the digging for you. Current styles we have our eye on have modernized baggy denim with different cuts, washes, and patterns, like distressed or patchwork details. From indigo-washed and slouchy Levi's to cargo-style Revice jeans, we picked out your new pair of baggy jeans, below.

