The Baggy Jean Is The Next '90s Trend You Need In Your Spring Closet

A comfy clothing option to help ease hard pants back into your wardrobe.

Channel your inner '90s teen angst with this cool-girl denim trend that's already taking off and bound to be everywhere come spring. Baggy jeans, which have slowly become a street style (or fit pic) favorite, are a comfy clothing option to help ease you out of your regular rotation of sweatpants.

Supermodels like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have nailed down how to wear these loose-fitting jeans for their daytime looks. Their styling notes include pairing them with a crop top to balance out the oversized proportions and finishing the outfit off with a pair of sneakers. Finding the perfect pair can take you on your morning coffee runs straight into your nighttime outing. Looking to dress up your baggy jean? Pair it with pointy heels or boots and a tailored blouse or blazer for a polished aesthetic.

The market for finding your future go-to pair is abundant and we've done the digging for you. Current styles we have our eye on have modernized baggy denim with different cuts, washes, and patterns, like distressed or patchwork details. From indigo-washed and slouchy Levi's to cargo-style Revice jeans, we picked out your new pair of baggy jeans, below.

The Baja Cargo
Revice Denim

These dark wash cargo jeans are your skater-girl dream denim.

Slouchy Blue Asymmetrical Jeans
J.ING

With an asymmetrical button waist and unconventional rips, these jeans pair effortlessly with your dad sneakers and a casual top.

Oversized Low Rise Skater Jean With Contrasting Stitch Detail
Jaded London

These classic '90s skater jeans have contrast stitching and a low rise fit.

BDG Patchwork Puddle Jean
Urban Outfitters

The patchwork detailing on these wide leg jeans is the perfect pairing with a cropped cardigan.

90's Jeans
Agolde

In a straight-leg silhouette, these light wash jeans have a slouchy feel.

Wide Leg 90's Jeans
Bershka

Your perfect loose-fitting medium wash, these jeans can be combined for your casual Canadian tuxedo.

High Loose Cottonized Hemp Women's Jeans
Levi's

A more polished version of your baggy jean, this pair is in a traditional wash with classic hardware.

Always So Misunderstood Jeans
Delia's

These are painter-style cargo jeans that have the ultimate baggy silhouette.

Cut-Out Baggy Jeans
Off-White

These baggy jeans give a refined look to your hole-y jean.

90's High Rise Loose
Re/Done

Your vintage light wash jeans but in a roomy straight leg that can pair with heels or sneakers.

The Camilla Jeans
JNCO

With exaggerated pockets and bold seams, these jeans are your wide-leg statement pant.

Mid Blue Baggy Jeans
Topshop

Not your dad's jeans from the '90s but an elevated take that can be your everyday denim choice.

Wide Leg Jean
Eloquii

This relaxed jean has front darts and a wide-leg shape.

Slit-Detail Wide Leg Jeans
Fenty

In an indigo dark wash, these jeans have a slit detail window for your new sneaks.

Straight Jeans
Stradivarius

With knee rips and a retro-wash, these are the ultimate cool-girl baggy jean.

Baggy Straight Jean
Cotton On

These jeans have a laidback fit and a match-everything wash.