17 Pairs Of Chunky And Platform Flip-Flops For A Y2K Fashion Summer

The summer of leaving your house is upon us, but given that most people have been walking around their house in slippers, socks, or just straight up barefoot over the past year may make the idea of putting on real shoes a bit daunting. Chunky and platform flip-flops, however, are the ideal stepping stone into stilettos or your favorite “Before Times” going-out shoe.

What’s old is new again, particularly the styles of the early aughts, which means those Rocket Dog and Roxy platform flip-flops that were all the rage in 2003 are very much in again. Frankies Bikinis recently launched its first footwear collection, with multiple Y2K-inspired styles, while TikTok’s ideal summer aesthetic “Coconut Girl” has likely inspired its followers to add the footwear choice to their Pinterest moodboards.

“It reminds me of the platform sandals my girlfriends and I used to wear with our torn denim and bikinis running around Malibu, just with a bit of an upgrade,” Francesca Aiello, Founder and Creative Director of Frankies Bikinis, told NYLON of the brand’s L.A. Girl Platform Flip Flop. “The leather footbed is so comfortable, and the terry cloth that we wrapped the shoe in just adds even more of a Y2K throwback feel to it. It is such a versatile option that can be dressed up or down, and I think people are going to have so much fun styling their outfits with these and really making them unique to their personal style.”

Below we’ve rounded up 17 of the best chunky and platform flip-flops for summer from Vagabond, Staud, Alohas, Paloma Wool, and more.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.