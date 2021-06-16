Erika Harwood
PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 02: Carrole Sagba @linaose wears navy blue denim jean Levis boyfriend pants, khaki shiny leather platform sole Sinobio sandals, a long oversized GIVENCHY coat with black buttons, a shiny silver and gold nails paco Rabanne handbag, on May 02, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

17 Pairs Of Chunky And Platform Flip-Flops For A Y2K Fashion Summer

What’s old is new again.

The summer of leaving your house is upon us, but given that most people have been walking around their house in slippers, socks, or just straight up barefoot over the past year may make the idea of putting on real shoes a bit daunting. Chunky and platform flip-flops, however, are the ideal stepping stone into stilettos or your favorite “Before Times” going-out shoe.

What’s old is new again, particularly the styles of the early aughts, which means those Rocket Dog and Roxy platform flip-flops that were all the rage in 2003 are very much in again. Frankies Bikinis recently launched its first footwear collection, with multiple Y2K-inspired styles, while TikTok’s ideal summer aesthetic “Coconut Girl” has likely inspired its followers to add the footwear choice to their Pinterest moodboards.

“It reminds me of the platform sandals my girlfriends and I used to wear with our torn denim and bikinis running around Malibu, just with a bit of an upgrade,” Francesca Aiello, Founder and Creative Director of Frankies Bikinis, told NYLON of the brand’s L.A. Girl Platform Flip Flop. “The leather footbed is so comfortable, and the terry cloth that we wrapped the shoe in just adds even more of a Y2K throwback feel to it. It is such a versatile option that can be dressed up or down, and I think people are going to have so much fun styling their outfits with these and really making them unique to their personal style.”

Below we’ve rounded up 17 of the best chunky and platform flip-flops for summer from Vagabond, Staud, Alohas, Paloma Wool, and more.

L.A. Girl Platform Flip Flop
Frankies Bikinis

A pink throwback to the classic Y2K flip-flop.

Juno Sandals
Vagabond

For those looking for an elevated basic flip-flop, this one's for you.

Crush Webbing Flip Flop
Rocket Dog

The OG platform flip-flop.

Rio Platform Sandal
Staud

Two trends in one: the pillow sandal look and platforms.

Boat leather platform flip flops
OSOI

In 2021, a heel or platform doesn't mean you must sacrifice cloud-like comfort.

Franki Denim Wedge Flip Flops
Coach

The Canadian Tuxedo now has a shoe counterpart.

Jacy Leather Sandal
Cougar

Add some shimmer to your black flatform with this holographic-strapped sandal.

Snappy
Yellowbox

The beaded straps on this are like a time portal to 2002.

Franco Jonas Platform Flip Flop Sandal
Franco Sarto

Welcome summer with this citrus hue.

Melinda Platform Sandals
Roxy

An elevated memory foam flip-flop.

Sandalia Jungle Black Laced Up
Alohas

Try not to get too tangled up in these ultra-strappy flip-flops.

Haven Thong Flatform Sandals
Free People

A bright red sandal to add a bold pop of color.

Finn Sandal
Paloma Wool

A full coverage flip-flop with faux-croc texture.

Monterey Shimmer Wedge Flip
Crocs

There's a Croc for everything.

thong strap platform sandals
The Attico

The kind of shoe that will make people ask, "where'd you get that?"

Stilla Patent Platform Flip-Flops
Jessica Simpson

Turns out Jessica Simpson makes a great patent leather platform thong.

Luau Platform Flip Flop
Jeffrey Campbell

A neon moment from good ol' Jeff Campbell.