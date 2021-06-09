Frankies Bikinis’ New Shoes Include A Y2K-Inspired Platform Flip-Flop

You now can wear a full Frankies Bikinis look with the launch of its newest category: shoes! The brand, known for its swimwear and coveted collaborations with Naomi Osaka and Hailee Steinfeld, will release its first-ever collection of footwear on Thursday, June 10 with four styles that will take you from the beach to a night out, including a platform flip-flop straight out of the early 2000s.

The L.A. Girl platform is a nod to both Y2K fashion and the brand’s Southern California roots. The stacked platform, which comes in black, white, and a lavender-pink hue, is wrapped in terry cloth with a leather thong and footbed.

“This platform is one of my favorite styles we are launching because it is just so much fun and so nostalgic. It reminds me of the platform sandals my girlfriends and I used to wear with our torn denim and bikinis running around Malibu, just with a bit of an upgrade,” Francesca Aiello, Founder and Creative Director of Frankies Bikinis, tells NYLON. “The leather footbed is so comfortable, and the terry cloth that we wrapped the shoe in just adds even more of a Y2K throwback feel to it. It is such a versatile option that can be dressed up or down, and I think people are going to have so much fun styling their outfits with these and really making them unique to their personal style.”

Other styles that come with the debut launch include the Surf Fin Heel, a sandal with a reclaimed wood heel, and the Zori Sandal, a one-inch platform with a very on-trend puffy, pillow-inspired thong.

“Over the past few years, the I have had the chance to expand our brand into so many new categories that I could have only dreamed of,” said Aiello. (Frankies Bikini also launched beauty in 2020.) “Expanding outside of my comfort zone really challenges me as a designer and as a business owner, and I thrive off of that excitement and those challenges. It also brings my team and I closer together with each new launch. Being able to share these moments with everyone is something I love more than anything. I don’t know what the future of new categories holds right now, but the creative juices are always flowing.”

Sign up for early access for the footwear launch over on the Frankies Bikinis website, and check out photos from the campaign, below.

Courtesy of Frankies Bikinis

