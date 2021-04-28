Naomi Osaka Is Releasing Swimwear In Collaboration With Frankies Bikinis

Following its recent ‘70s-inspired collection with Hailee Steinfeld, Frankies Bikinis is teaming up with Naomi Osaka for its next celebrity collaboration. This upcoming launch, set to drop on May 10, is the tennis star’s first-ever swimwear collection and a second release of new styles will follow on May 19.

“To state the obvious, Naomi is extremely creative and has an amazing sense of style that she has made her own,” designer and founder Francesca Aiello tells NYLON. “Beyond her style, I also really respect her as a person. I admire the way she uses her platform to inspire, educate, and spread awareness about social happenings. She represents a strong female who is living out her dream and inspiring others to follow theirs, and she is genuinely just an amazing person all around. This collection was designed to showcase her sporty yet feminine style, and I think that this will really resonate with a lot of people and hopefully introduce the brand to new customers with this amazing offering.”

Osaka is no stranger to the fashion world. She already boasts a capsule collection that made its New York Fashion Week debut) with Adeam, a partnership (and her own logo) with Nike, a Louis Vuitton brand ambassadorship, and a campaign with Levi’s. Most recently, she’s expanded into the beauty space, as well, with the launch of her skincare line for melanated skin tones coming later this year in the fall.

So it’s no surprise that Aiello described Osaka as “extremely hands-on” when it came to their creative process together. “Naomi has worn Frankies Bikinis for a while now, so she was very familiar with what she personally loved about our brand and about our offerings, and what she wanted to create with this collection,” recalls Aiello. “Her personal style is diverse, and it is very similar to my own. Our closets are both a mix of girly, feminine pieces and oversized, comfy, tomboy-inspired pieces. With this collection, we really capitalized on that super bright, fun side of both of our personal styles and our personalities. We wanted to bring something to our customers that had the potential to make them excited and happy in the midst of everything going on in the world.”

The first collection from Osaka for Frankies Bikinis is made up of new silhouettes for the brand, like the “Osaka One Piece,” which features a polo-style top with an adjustable cover-up bottom that pays homage to the athlete’s tennis wardrobe. Plus, the brand is offering its first satin-inspired swim fabric in a pastel green and deep blue for an eye-catching shiny look. There’s a few printed styles, too, including a sweet-pea-style floral motif, colorful stripes, and a candy-inspired swirl pattern.

The second drop will tap more into Osaka’s sporty aesthetic through cut-out one-pieces, high-waisted bottoms, string-tie details, and the debut of a swim skirt and matching sarong. The colorways and prints are just as bold and vibrant as the first, including bright yellows, blush pinks, green marble prints, more florals, and a very Instagram-friendly checkerboard print.

The entire collaboration will be available in sizes XS to XL, with some select styles going up to 2XL. Prices for the swimwear range between $80 and $190.

See more of Osaka’s debut swimwear collaboration, below, and don’t forget to mark your calendars for the collection’s first drop on Monday, May 10, at 9 a.m. PST on Frankies Bikinis’ website.

Courtesy of Frankies Bikinis

