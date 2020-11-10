Naomi Osaka's New Nike Collection Pays Tribute To Her Multicultural Roots

Naomi Osaka is honoring her multicultural heritage with her upcoming Nike apparel collection. On Tuesday, the brand teased tennis star's upcoming collection of polos, T-shirts, sweatshirts, sport tops, shorts, and accessories.

The upcoming launch's standout piece is a camo-print, long-sleeved top with a design inspired by the coordinates of Japan, Haiti, and the United States. Osaka's new logo — a minimalist design influenced by the Japanese flag — is featured on every item, as well.

The announcement comes just a day after Nike unveiled its first look at Osaka's Blazer Mid sneaker, a collaboration between Nike, Osaka, and COMME des GARÇONS.

The 23-year-old tennis champion has made headlines with her on-the-court style all the way down to her face masks. During the 2020 U.S. Open, she wore a face mask featuring the names of the victims of police brutality in an effort to bring more awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I'm aware that tennis is watched all over the world, and maybe there is someone that doesn't know Breonna Taylor’s story," Osaka told reporters. "Maybe they'll Google it or something. For me, [it's] just spreading awareness. I feel like the more people know the story, then the more interesting or interested they'll become in it."

Plus, Osaka had her first foray into fashion design, too. In February, she made her New York Fashion Week debut in collaboration with Japanese-American brand Adeam, and the Fall 2020 capsule collection dropped online in September.

Osaka's new apparel collection with Nike launches November 16 in Japan and the Americas. Check out photos of the campaign, also starring her sister Mari, below.

