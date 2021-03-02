Hailee Steinfeld's Frankies Bikinis Collection Is A Throwback To The '70s

Hailee Steinfeld is tapping into her Los Angeles roots for her new collaboration with Frankies Bikinis. Inspired by 1970s Hollywood, the new collection includes retro-patterned swimwear and a range of apparel to be worn with or without a suit.

“Fashion has always been an integral part of my life, and for as long as I can remember, I have also had a passion for design,” Steinfeld said in an official statement. “Inspired by '70s vintage fashion and my California roots, the collection we created not only feels authentic to my own personal style, but offers a little bit of something for everyone.”

Select styles in the collection will be available in sizes up to 2XL, with some using eco-friendly fabrics. Steinfeld worked closely with Frankies Bikinis creative director and fellow SoCal native Francesca Aiello on the design process, resulting in a beachy hybrid of their personal styles.

“My favorite style, that is also brand new to the brand, from this collection would have to be the Hope Terry Dress,” Aiello told NYLON. “It is a tube style midi dress with a tie detail in the front that can be either dressed up with heels or more casual with your favorite sneakers. Hailee and I made this dress in a terry cloth fabric that we offer in our pink flowerchild print, and I love the '70s feel that the fabric and print give when paired together. I would style this with the matching Jax Terry Bucket Hat and pink Bottega [Veneta] heels.”

The Frankies Bikini x Hailee Steinfeld collection drops on Tuesday, March 9, at 9 a.m. PST with a second drop following on March 22. Sign up for a reminder on the Frankies Bikinis website, and check out photos from the campaign with Steinfeld, below.

Photo by Yana Kalina

Photo by Yana Kalina

Photo by Yana Kalina

Photo by Yana Kalina

Photo by Yana Kalina

Photo by Yana Kalina

Photo by Yana Kalina

Photo by Yana Kalina

Photo by Yana Kalina

Photo by Yana Kalina

Photo by Yana Kalina

Photo by Yana Kalina

Photo by Yana Kalina

Photo by Yana Kalina

Photo by Yana Kalina