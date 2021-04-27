Continuing to conquer the world of tennis, Naomi Osaka is now preparing to try something new. The sports star is ready to launch her very own skin care brand, Business of Fashion reports, and her products will be specifically created for those with darker skin tones.

Set to arrive this fall, KINLÒ will debut with multiple products, and each item will retail for less than $20. “What drew me toward this project is having memories of being a kid and not knowing how to protect my skin,” Osaka said in an interview with BoF. “I only started wearing sunscreen recently.”

You’ll be able to shop the complete collection online, and while an exact launch date hasn’t yet been announced, Osaka did reveal some of the debut items. Along with an SPF 40 tinted face lotion, there will be a lip balm, body spray, eye cream, and an SPF 50 tinted face lotion made specifically to withstand the rigors of physical activity.

Along with offering products that promise not to leave behind a white residue on skin, Osaka wants to better educate consumers on the importance of sun protection. “This is a public health need. I used to tell people that I didn’t need to wear sunscreen — but even if you have melanin, you need to take care of your skin, and I am passionate about that,” she said.

She told BoF that for the launch, she’s working closely on the collection with dermatologist Dr. Naana Boakye. By collaborating with the expert, KINLÒ intends to create products that are beneficial and moisturizing rather than harsh on the skin.

Sharing news of the brand with Instagram followers, Osaka wrote of her excitement, saying, “I never thought I would ever start my own company ... I hope these products can help a lot of people and potentially save lives because I really feel that we aren’t protecting ourselves as much as we could.”