Hailey Bieber Cosigns Y2K Butterfly Clips For Spring

At this point, almost every 2000s era hair trend has come back up again in the the cyclical trend loop, including wispy up-dos and throwback hair accessories. Perhaps most surprising of the comeback, has been the triumphant return of girlish, colorful butterfly clips. Currently trending on TikTok and worn by Y2K-revival icon Olivia Rodrigo at last year’s VMAs, butterfly clips have been fluttering around for the past year, but Hailey Bieber just confirmed their relevance for spring 2022 on her TikTok.

Giving us a little spring beauty inspiration ahead of schedule, Hailey posted a video of her wearing a pink velvet bikini on her TikTok yesterday, matched with two small plastic pink butterfly clips creating an almost half pulled back look, framing the model’s face. The rest of her hair was styled in soft, loose waves and she wore pink glittery eyeshadow, high blush, and pink lipgloss. Hailey also stacked multiple Y2K-inspired pearl and bead necklaces to complete the look. “Today's vibe 🙆🏼‍♀️💕💕💕💕” she wrote as the caption.

Hailey usually remains pretty consistent with her beauty looks, never veering too far from her natural-toned hair color and her signature dewy, barely-there makeup. But when she deviates with a brighter, bolder look, we love to see it— like when she tried neon eye stickers. This look is definitely a step for Hailey more into the early 2000s direction, which only confirms the throwback trends will be here to stay for a little longer. Hailey has been rocking “expensive brunette” hair since October last year when she revealed her new darker look, and set off its own trend cycle.

With the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and now Hailey Bieber giving the butterfly clips their own stamps of approval, there’s no doubt that we’re about to see these butterfly accessories fluttering about everywhere this spring. Thankfully, the look is easy to recreate using the likes of Urban Outfitters or Claire’s. Whether you use them to create face-framing bits like Hailey or to accentuate braids (like Olivia), butterfly clips are a versatile and cute way to elevate any hairstyle.