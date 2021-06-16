10 Cute Hair Clips That Will Make You Nostalgic for the ’00s

Y2K inspiration is everywhere these days, so there’s no shame if you’ve been reminiscing about hairstyles only Lizzie McGuire could love. But if you still have some leftover trauma from the headaches and tangles created by the original stretch comb headbands, spin pins, and hair wraps, worry not. The hottest hair accessories this season are variations on easy-to-wear clips and barrettes.

As temperatures also continue to rise this summer, having the tools to create a 60-second hairstyle is all the more appealing. What’s cooler than being able to effortlessly sweep your hair up into a messy bun with a claw clip? Maybe letting your hair out of said messy bun with a flick of the wrist like a girl in a teen movie makeover montage.

Oversized clips, bows, and barrettes have nostalgic charms that are hard to resist. So, it’s either time to go digging through your junk drawers to recover hair accessories from days past, or you can read on and check out the 10 cutest clips and barrettes we’ve rounded up. Whether you want to spend $10 or $100, there’s bound to be an option you’ll want to wear all summer long.

