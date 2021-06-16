Sam Neibart

Beauty

10 Cute Hair Clips That Will Make You Nostalgic for the ’00s

Butterfly clips are back and better than ever.

Y2K inspiration is everywhere these days, so there’s no shame if you’ve been reminiscing about hairstyles only Lizzie McGuire could love. But if you still have some leftover trauma from the headaches and tangles created by the original stretch comb headbands, spin pins, and hair wraps, worry not. The hottest hair accessories this season are variations on easy-to-wear clips and barrettes.

As temperatures also continue to rise this summer, having the tools to create a 60-second hairstyle is all the more appealing. What’s cooler than being able to effortlessly sweep your hair up into a messy bun with a claw clip? Maybe letting your hair out of said messy bun with a flick of the wrist like a girl in a teen movie makeover montage.

Oversized clips, bows, and barrettes have nostalgic charms that are hard to resist. So, it’s either time to go digging through your junk drawers to recover hair accessories from days past, or you can read on and check out the 10 cutest clips and barrettes we’ve rounded up. Whether you want to spend $10 or $100, there’s bound to be an option you’ll want to wear all summer long.

Flipper The Clip
La Manso

These dolphin friends are irresistibly adorable. They would be perfectly fitting for a vacation getaway à la Holiday in the Sun.

Vintage Colorful Mini Butterfly Clips
Urban Renewal

We had to know we would see these guys again. Update the look by clipping them into twists, buns, or braids, rather than across your crown like we did in the Y2K era.

Jelly Claw
Chunks

The claw clip is the easiest tool for creating a spiky updo. This version is so much more fun than the classic black or tortoise shell ones.

Butterfly Claw Clip
Made By Mle

If a claw clip and a butterfly clip had a baby, it would be this.

Virginia Bow
Jennifer Behr

While we’re all waiting expectantly for the Gossip Girl reboot to come out, it may be time to revisit some prep-school-inspired accessories.

Comin Up Daisies Hair Clips
Lelet NY

These gold and pearl daisies are chicer — and longer lasting — than a flower crown.

Small Cherry Jaw Clip
France Luxe

There’s something about a cherry print that just screams early ’00s.

Suri Clip
Valet Studios

A half-up hairstyle is a simple, easy way to keep hair off your face. A whimsical, rainbow barrette keeps the look playful.

XL Snap Clips
Kitsch

Snap clips and a center part are a match made in early aughts heaven.

Cloud Barrette
Epona Valley

A cloud-shaped barrette adds just the right amount of sweetness to any style.