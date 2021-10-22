Hailey Bieber Went From Blonde To Redhead To Brunette In Just 2 Days

Hailey Bieber has remained pretty consistent with her beauty looks. She’s never really one to step out of the box besides going from dirty blonde to platinum every now and then. So you can imagine our surprise when the young model opted for a different hair color, not once, but twice in two days.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, Bieber stepped out with her husband Justin, dressed up as Grecian sea gods Amphitrite and Poseidon, for Doja Cat’s 26th birthday. There’s no doubt that the couple looked their absolute best with their toga-style outfits and crystal crowns, however, fans couldn’t help but speculate if Bieber dyed her hair for the occasion. After posting several selfies and mirror pics of her look to Instagram Stories, it looked like her usual dirty blonde hair now offered more of an auburn-red tint to it. Even though Bieber hasn’t confirmed or denied this red hair change, her hairstylist and colorist, Amanda Lee, did post a photo of the model that same night.

A screen shot from Hailey Bieber’s Instagram Story Courtesy of @haileybieber Instagram

While we’ve been intensely zooming in and out of every photo to catch the right details, Mrs. Bieber switched up her ‘do yet again — just 24 hours later. Before heading out for spooky activities with her friends, including Justine Skye, Bieber decided to do a pretty big change with her hair. Not only did she trim away a few inches, but she’s now officially a brunette.

The model and YouTuber posted to her IG grid on Thursday with a photo of her new look. Taken close to a window with the sun’s bright rays peeking through, her hair color seems to still be incognito, making us wonder if Bieber is looking to do a big reveal. Taking a break from her signature beach-blonde look, Bieber will now be sporting a chocolate-brown hue with just the slightest amount of ash blonde tips done by hairstylist Bryce Scarlett.

A screen shot from Hailey Bieber’s Instagram Story Courtesy of @haileybieber Instagram

Whether or not Bieber became a redhead for one night is still a mystery, but we have been noticing a lot of our favorite celebs thinking about crossing over to the red side. From Bella Hadid asking fans if she should take the plunge to her sister Gigi already biting the hair-color bullet earlier in September. One thing is for certain: Both redheads and brunettes are definitely trending this fall.

Below, take a closer look at both of Bieber’s latest hair looks over the week.