Doja Cat Channels Choupette At The 2023 Met Gala

Doja Cat’s first-ever Met Gala look did not disappoint — the singer arrived to the event dress as none other than Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved white cat, Choupette.

As the fashion world’s most stylish living feline, Choupette set a high bar for any imitators, but Doja Cat’s penchant for elaborate, risk-taking looks made her a perfect candidate to bring the homage to life. The rapper’s backless gown paid tribute Choupette’s long, white coat, culminating in a train of snow white feathers in lieu of a tail. The dress also featured a hood embellishment for the ultimate accessory: a pair of pointy cat ears.

Cat eye makeup was an obvious choice, but Doja Cat’s use of uncanny prosthetics — like an impossibly pink nose — accentuated her feline Met Gala moment. Considering this was fashion’s biggest night, she also opted for striking diamond headpiece; Choupette has probably never worn a collar in her life, but likely knows a thing or two about fine jewelry.

See more photos of Doja Cat at the 2023 Met Gala, below.

Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images