Doja Cat Channels Choupette At The 2023 Met Gala
Doja Cat took a cue from Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat Choupette for the 2023 Met Gala.
Doja Cat’s first-ever Met Gala look did not disappoint — the singer arrived to the event dress as none other than Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved white cat, Choupette.
As the fashion world’s most stylish living feline, Choupette set a high bar for any imitators, but Doja Cat’s penchant for elaborate, risk-taking looks made her a perfect candidate to bring the homage to life. The rapper’s backless gown paid tribute Choupette’s long, white coat, culminating in a train of snow white feathers in lieu of a tail. The dress also featured a hood embellishment for the ultimate accessory: a pair of pointy cat ears.
Cat eye makeup was an obvious choice, but Doja Cat’s use of uncanny prosthetics — like an impossibly pink nose — accentuated her feline Met Gala moment. Considering this was fashion’s biggest night, she also opted for striking diamond headpiece; Choupette has probably never worn a collar in her life, but likely knows a thing or two about fine jewelry.
See more photos of Doja Cat at the 2023 Met Gala, below.
