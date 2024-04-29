NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Lily Rose Depp attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion -...
Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage/Getty Images

The 15 Best Vintage Fashion Moments From the Met Gala

With the 2024 Met Gala theme “Sleeping Beauties” on the horizon, prepare for a deluge of dazzling archival looks.

The cultural obsession with archival fashion hits its peak every year at the Met Gala as celebrities and their stylist raid the annals of legendary fashion houses to pull an unforgettable look.

While the practice has gained popularity in recent years thanks to Gen Z fashion favorites like Lily-Rose Depp and Addison Rae, it’s been going strong for the past two decades. Sartorial heavyweights like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and Chloë Sevigny are among many who have dipped back into the archives for fashion’s biggest night — sometimes even pulling from their own personal closet.

We’re willing to bet the 2024 Met Gala continues the tradition, especially considering this year’s theme, “Sleeping Beauties” is primed for rediscovering archival fashion. As the first Monday in May approaches, see NYLON’s favorite vintage moments at the Met Gala over the last 20 years.

Selma Blair, 2005

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images

In a vintage Chanel gown with golden embroidery.

Kirsten Dunst, 2007

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

In a vintage Saint Laurent gown with a flapper-style floral headband.

Victoria Beckham, 2008

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

In a sheer, beaded vintage Giorgio Armani coat dress.

Chloë Sevigny, 2011

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images

In a custom vintage McQueen gown pulled straight from her own closet.

Anne Hathaway, 2013

picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

In a sheer, vintage Valentino dress by the side of the designer himself.

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, 2015

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Coordinating goths in vintage John Galliano for Christian Dior.

Tory Burch, 2016

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a vintage Balenciaga gown with a massive bow detail.

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, 2018

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In vintage Paco Rabanne dresses for the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” Met Gala.

Lily-Rose Depp, 2019

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a Chanel couture dress from spring/summer 1992, originally worn on the catwalk by Christy Turlington.

Addison Rae, 2021

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

In a scarlet Tom Ford-era Gucci gown from autumn/winter 2003.

Emily Ratajkowski, 2022

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

In a beaded Versace dress from spring/summer 1992.

Adut Akech, 2022

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a Christian Lacroix couture gown from autumn/winter 2003.

Nicole Kidman, 2023

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

In a Chanel couture gown from 2004, which she first wore in a Chanel No. 5 commercial that same year.

Penélope Cruz, 2023

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In a Chanel spring 1988 haute couture bridal gown — the oldest look of the evening — first worn by Karl Lagerfeld’s close friend and muse Inés de la Fressange.

Yara Shahidi, 2023

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

In custom Jean Paul Gaultier from 2008, complete with a siren-approved shell bodice.