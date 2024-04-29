The 15 Best Vintage Fashion Moments From the Met Gala

The cultural obsession with archival fashion hits its peak every year at the Met Gala as celebrities and their stylist raid the annals of legendary fashion houses to pull an unforgettable look.

While the practice has gained popularity in recent years thanks to Gen Z fashion favorites like Lily-Rose Depp and Addison Rae, it’s been going strong for the past two decades. Sartorial heavyweights like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and Chloë Sevigny are among many who have dipped back into the archives for fashion’s biggest night — sometimes even pulling from their own personal closet.

We’re willing to bet the 2024 Met Gala continues the tradition, especially considering this year’s theme, “Sleeping Beauties” is primed for rediscovering archival fashion. As the first Monday in May approaches, see NYLON’s favorite vintage moments at the Met Gala over the last 20 years.

Selma Blair, 2005 Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images In a vintage Chanel gown with golden embroidery.

Kirsten Dunst, 2007 Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images In a vintage Saint Laurent gown with a flapper-style floral headband.

Victoria Beckham, 2008 Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images In a sheer, beaded vintage Giorgio Armani coat dress.

Chloë Sevigny, 2011 Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images In a custom vintage McQueen gown pulled straight from her own closet.

Anne Hathaway, 2013 picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images In a sheer, vintage Valentino dress by the side of the designer himself.

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, 2015 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Coordinating goths in vintage John Galliano for Christian Dior.

Tory Burch, 2016 Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a vintage Balenciaga gown with a massive bow detail.

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, 2018 Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In vintage Paco Rabanne dresses for the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” Met Gala.

Lily-Rose Depp, 2019 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a Chanel couture dress from spring/summer 1992, originally worn on the catwalk by Christy Turlington.

Addison Rae, 2021 Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images In a scarlet Tom Ford-era Gucci gown from autumn/winter 2003.

Emily Ratajkowski, 2022 WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images In a beaded Versace dress from spring/summer 1992.

Adut Akech, 2022 John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a Christian Lacroix couture gown from autumn/winter 2003.

Nicole Kidman, 2023 Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images In a Chanel couture gown from 2004, which she first wore in a Chanel No. 5 commercial that same year.

Penélope Cruz, 2023 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In a Chanel spring 1988 haute couture bridal gown — the oldest look of the evening — first worn by Karl Lagerfeld’s close friend and muse Inés de la Fressange.