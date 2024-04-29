The 15 Best Vintage Fashion Moments From the Met Gala

The cultural obsession with archival fashion hits its peak every year at the Met Gala as celebrities and their stylist raid the annals of legendary fashion houses to pull an unforgettable look.
While the practice has gained popularity in recent years thanks to Gen Z fashion favorites like Lily-Rose Depp and Addison Rae, it’s been going strong for the past two decades. Sartorial heavyweights like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and Chloë Sevigny are among many who have dipped back into the archives for fashion’s biggest night — sometimes even pulling from their own personal closet.
We’re willing to bet the 2024 Met Gala continues the tradition, especially considering this year’s theme, “Sleeping Beauties” is primed for rediscovering archival fashion. As the first Monday in May approaches, see NYLON’s favorite vintage moments at the Met Gala over the last 20 years.