This Year’s Met Gala Was a Vintage Lover’s Dream

If there was ever a year to expect vintage Met Gala garments, it was this one. The theme was honoring Karl Lagerfeld, one of the fashion industry's most decorated designers (who most recently before his passing helmed Chanel since 1983), so there were plenty of archival vintage gems to pull from. Thankfully, many of the stars gave us the vintage reworks of our dreams, bringing back old favorite designs and even re-wearing their own Lagerfeld-designed gowns.

Opting for a vintage Met Gala outfit is becoming increasingly popular on the First Monday of May — who can forget Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 dress last year? From Nicole Kidman in her Chanel No. 5 Commercial Dress from 2004 to Rihanna's Vintage Fall 1997 Fendi coat, this year was a true blast from the past. Below, we rounded up the best vintage looks from the 2023 Met Gala (and after-parties).

Naomi Campbell in Chanel Couture, 2010 Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman in her Chanel No. 5 Commercial Dress, 2004 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Penelope Cruz in Chanel Couture, 1988 Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi in a custom version of Jean Paul Gaultier, 2008 Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jennie Kim in Chanel, 1990 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dua Lipa in Chanel Haute Couture, 1992 Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen in Chanel Couture, 2007 Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Margot Robbie in Chanel, 1993 Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Rihanna in Fendi, Fall 1997 WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Margaret Zhang in replica Chloé, 1983 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dua Lipa in Chanel Couture, Spring 1995 Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner in replica Chanel, 1994 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Vanessa Kirby in Chloé, 1983 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde in Chloé, 1983 Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maude Apatow in Vintage Chloé Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart in Chanel, 2016 Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images