There’s still no One Song, but as of July 17, we have determined the nail of the summer. It’s cute, it’s pretty inconspicuous, and it goes with everything — which is the exact opposite of this week’s other very good manicure.

With its keyboard-endangering length, chrome finish, and crimson undercarriage, Megan Thee Stallion’s Louboutin-esque set isn’t exactly everyone’s cup of tea... which is exactly why we like it. In other potentially divisive, potentially designer-inspired news, we’ve got Tracee Ellis Ross’ hair net, which gives storied French maison way more than “lunch lady.” (Watch out — they’re becoming a thing.) And in ingénue land, Chase Sui Wonders and Sarah Pidgeon round out a quieter past few days with smart lipstick and colorist choices.

As always, keep scrolling for this week’s best celebrity beauty looks.

Sarah Pidgeon’s Most Improved Blonde You heard the grumblings about her hair color being too modern to play Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy (and the Converse), but Pidgeon’s new, dimensional blonde does all the clapping back needed. (“Dimensional” is the keyword here.)

Megan Thee Stallion’s Double-Sided Nails Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images Chrome in the front, red in the back. Meg’s styling has reached new heights, and this Louboutin-ish surprise set fits the elegant-but-still-sexy bill.

Lola Tung’s Ann D. Headpiece Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We have all the details on the hair — which played off the full runway look, down to the lacy headscarf — in a youthful, cool-girl way.

Chase Sui Wonders’ Pinky-Red Retro Lip Maybe we’re just playing image association, but the I Know What You Did Last Summer star’s lipstick shade is bringing to mind vintage Revlon. Perfect with the Empire-waist Valentino.

Brenda Song’s Bronzed Glow “Wow, Brenda Song looks mega.” —me during the Emmys nominations. Even on a teeny YouTube screen, the presenter’s highlighted tawniness, created by makeup artist Jenna Nicole, came through. Click in for all the product credits.