Beauty
Great Ideas In Nails: Megan Thee Stallion’s Peekaboo Manicure
Worth a double (or triple) take.
There’s still no One Song, but as of July 17, we have determined the nail of the summer. It’s cute, it’s pretty inconspicuous, and it goes with everything — which is the exact opposite of this week’s other very good manicure.
With its keyboard-endangering length, chrome finish, and crimson undercarriage, Megan Thee Stallion’s Louboutin-esque set isn’t exactly everyone’s cup of tea... which is exactly why we like it. In other potentially divisive, potentially designer-inspired news, we’ve got Tracee Ellis Ross’ hair net, which gives storied French maison way more than “lunch lady.” (Watch out — they’re becoming a thing.) And in ingénue land, Chase Sui Wonders and Sarah Pidgeon round out a quieter past few days with smart lipstick and colorist choices.
As always, keep scrolling for this week’s best celebrity beauty looks.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Double-Sided Nails
Chrome in the front, red in the back. Meg’s styling has reached new heights, and this Louboutin-ish surprise set fits the elegant-but-still-sexy bill.
Lola Tung’s Ann D. Headpiece
We have all the details on the hair — which played off the full runway look, down to the lacy headscarf — in a youthful, cool-girl way.
Maybe we’re just playing image association, but the I Know What You Did Last Summer star’s lipstick shade is bringing to mind vintage Revlon. Perfect with the Empire-waist Valentino.
“Wow, Brenda Song looks mega.” —me during the Emmys nominations. Even on a teeny YouTube screen, the presenter’s highlighted tawniness, created by makeup artist Jenna Nicole, came through. Click in for all the product credits.
Kind of Celine-y, no? Pom Klementieff and Cara Delevingne have also worn hair nets this summer with varying degrees of success, and here we have a third example that’s the most sculptural and colorful of all. I can dig it.