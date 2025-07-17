We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Polka dots are basically a neutral, so when It girls like Olivia Rodrigo and Rihanna started incorporating the pattern into their wardrobes earlier this year, we didn’t even flinch. It was only a matter of time before the trend infiltrated the nail space, and now, roughly one month after declaring the polka dot the hero pattern of the season, we’re proud to announce that we’ve officially found the nail of the summer.

The style was first seen on Sabrina Carpenter, the figurehead of “Of The Summer” trends, who showed off her set alongside an Official Singles Charts Number 1 Plague in late June. The design, perfected by nail stylist Zola Ganzorigt, featured a clear pink base adorned with white polka dots, as well as a few rhinestone accents here and there. The nails were embellished with an opaque white tip to create a subtle ombré effect, and filed into an almond shape — a favorite amongst celebs like Addison Rae and Hailey Bieber. It’s a rather sweet design for a horny pop star, but we contain multitudes.

The next A-lister to adopt the nail design was Kylie Jenner, only this time, the beauty mogul swapped the white spots in favor of silver foil, which she sported over a true French tip. Jenner also opted for an almond nail provided by celebrity manicurist Michelle Humphrey.

Instagram/@kyliejenner

Who will be the next superstar to embrace the trend? Our money’s on noted polka-dot enthusiast Dua Lipa, who did already do an adjacent floral version.