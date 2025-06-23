Addison Rae Is Going On Tour With Lana Del Rey

If you weren’t able to grab tickets to Addison Rae’s first headlining tour before they sold out, you still have a chance to catch her live — if you can find a last-minute flight to Heathrow, that is.

On June 22, it was announced that Rae will be opening for Lana Del Rey on her upcoming shows at Wembley Stadium. The Rey/Rae duo is expected to hit the stage on July 3 and 4, less than one month after the 24-year-old played her first-ever London show at The Box. Maybe this is how Rae can live out her “Money Is Everything” dreams and finally roll one with Lana.

Rey shared the news on Instagram, writing “Lettttts go!” in the caption. She also revealed that Banks will the supporting act for her Ireland tour stops, while London Grammar will be opening in Cardiff.

According to MCD, the shows are already sold out, though it looks like resale tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.

Once Rae wraps the London shows, she’ll be hard at work gearing up for her own tour. The Addison Tour kicks off Aug. 26 in Dublin, with the singer making stops in New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Belgium, Brisbane, and more.