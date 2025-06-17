It’s Official: Addison Rae Is Going On Tour

It’s still too early to call, but we’re six months into 2025 and Addison is already a serious contender for album of the year. And if the no-skips project is any indication, she might also be taking home the metaphoric trophy for best tour of 2025 come December. Just days after teasing a tour on Jake Shane’s podcast Therapuss, Rae confirmed on Tuesday, June 17 that she’ll be hitting the road in the fall.

The tour, aptly titled The Addison Tour, will see Rae making 24 stops across Europe, Australia, Canada, and the U.S. from August to November. She shared the news via Instagram early Tuesday morning, writing, “THE ADDISON TOUR IS REALLY REAL!!!!!! I can’t believe I get to sing and dance for you (and with you) this Fall. Are you coming? 🎀🌷🍭💕⚖️💎.”

No word on who will be opening for Rae just yet.

Get Your Addison Tour Tickets

Tickets are available via Rae’s website. Pre-sale begins on Wednesday, June 18 at 10 a.m. local time, with general sale starting Friday, June 20 at 10 a.m. local.

Find Your Tour Date