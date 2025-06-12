Addison Rae May Be Coming To A Stage Near You

Addison Rae’s debut album Addison is officially out, and the rollout isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The pop darling recently stopped by Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast to chat about the making of her first full-length project — and casually teased that her next move might be a tour.

“There’s definitely plans to tour the album,” Rae said, adding that performing has always come second nature to her. “I actually don’t get very nervous before I go on stage... I’m really chill.” That laid-back attitude is clear from her first run of live shows — one of which she decided to put on minutes post-flight — where she’s brought her now-signature Y2Chaotic-meets-burlesque aesthetic to life onstage.

Rae also reflected on her new era of creative control, during which she said she’s found power in striving for “longevity, power, strength, and the ability to withstand time,” “When you treat something like it has longevity ... other people will also respond in that way,” she continued. So while it may be her first and last release as Addison Rae, both Addison and (just) Addison are designed for the long haul.