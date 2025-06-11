Addison Rae Went Full Burlesque For Her First London Show

It’s official: Addison Rae has gone global. After releasing her debut album Addison on June 6, the burgeoning star has been promoting the project nonstop, first with a performance at The Box in New York City on the eve of the album’s release, followed by a surprise appearance at the venue’s sister club in London on June 10.

Marking her first-ever performance in London, according to NME, Rae treated fans to an intimate gig consisting of hits like “Fame Is A Gun” (where she stripped out of a white button-down into a yellow lingerie set with black lace detailing) and “Headphones On,” which she performed amongst the buzzing crowd, before closing with “Times Like These.”

Much like her NYC show, Rae also delivered a burlesque reimagining of “High Fashion” over a smooth jazz instrumental. And in lounge-singer-meets-pop-star fashion, she brought out a retro handheld mic — while also wearing the Britney Spears-esque headset she came onstage with. The prop work continued when she aptly pulled out a cig while delivering the line “I’d rather feel the sun kiss on my skin / With a cigarette pressed between my t*ts.”

Songs like “Aquamarine,” “New York,” and “Diet Pepsi” also made an appearance on the seven-song setlist.

Rae commemorated the evening in a June 11 Instagram post, writing, “London!!! 💞💞💕💞💞💕💞 We decided to do this show 10 minutes into us landing at Heathrow on Sunday.. thankfully everyone was down to fly out and go for round 2!!🎇🎇🎇🔮🔮🎀🎀🎀 So much fun. I love singing and dancing with you!”