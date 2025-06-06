Every It Girl Mentioned In Addison

In the first (and only) verse, Rae sings, “I drink on the nights that I want to remember / And when I’m out dancing / Please DJ play Madonna.” The line not only expresses Rae’s desire to hang out with the Queen of Pop herself, but doubles as a reference to the Madonna track “Music,” which opens with a request for the DJ to “put a record on.”

As a whole, the track simultaneously serves as an ode to the finer things in life à la Madge’s “Material Girl.” Rae giggles at the thought of making money before musing on the possibility that it can, in fact, buy happiness. “When I was growing up / Momma always told me to save my money / So I never had to rely on a man to take care of me / But money’s not coming with me to heaven and I have a lot of it / So can’t a girl just have fun?,” she wonders. By the end of the track, she’s practically screaming about how much money loves her. “I’m the richest girl in the world,” she declares.