Music
Every It Girl Mentioned In Addison
The higher the reference rate, the closer to pop stardom.
The day has come: Addison Rae’s debut album, Addison, has finally arrived. Just like “Diet Pepsi,” “Headphones On,” and “Fame Is A Gun” led us to believe, the project features a vibrant-yet-moody collection of songs that name Rae’s foremothers in pop music.
Rae’s references are more than just sonic, however, as the singer also pays tribute to some of the most iconic It girls of yore on “Money Is Everything.” In the song, she singles out four pop-culture icons who defined their respective generations while highlighting her not-so-subtle aspirations to do the same.
Madonna
In the first (and only) verse, Rae sings, “I drink on the nights that I want to remember / And when I’m out dancing / Please DJ play Madonna.” The line not only expresses Rae’s desire to hang out with the Queen of Pop herself, but doubles as a reference to the Madonna track “Music,” which opens with a request for the DJ to “put a record on.”
As a whole, the track simultaneously serves as an ode to the finer things in life à la Madge’s “Material Girl.” Rae giggles at the thought of making money before musing on the possibility that it can, in fact, buy happiness. “When I was growing up / Momma always told me to save my money / So I never had to rely on a man to take care of me / But money’s not coming with me to heaven and I have a lot of it / So can’t a girl just have fun?,” she wonders. By the end of the track, she’s practically screaming about how much money loves her. “I’m the richest girl in the world,” she declares.
Lana Del Rey
Rae also calls out Lana Del Rey in the following line, “Wanna roll one with Lana.” As a longtime fan (the 24-year-old has been lip-syncing to Rey’s videos since her TikTok days), Rae doesn’t just aspire to partake in a smoke sesh with the “High By The Beach” singer — she wants to be on a first-name basis with the artist. This becomes especially clear in the final line of the verse, “And the girl I used to be is still the girl inside of me,” as Rae hints at an inability to silence her inner fangirl.
Lady Gaga
Rae follows up the Lana lyric with a line about wanting to “Get high with Gaga,” which could read as a desire to be on Gaga’s level creatively, artistically, and, yes, even financially.
Marilyn Monroe
Embedded in the chorus is the final tribute to the original It girl, Marilyn Monroe. Though Rae doesn’t actually utter the name on the album, she does call out Monroe by her birth name, Norma Jeane. “Diamonds are my best friend / Like I’m Norma Jeane,” she sings, referencing Monroe’s performance of “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend” in the 1949 film, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes — the very same movie recreated in Madonna’s “Material Girl” music video.