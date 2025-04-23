After a litany of singles, all of which have been (rightfully) called “the best song ever,” Addison Rae has finally announced a full-length debut album.

On April 23, Y2Chaotic style’s top promoter revealed that Addison, via Columbia Records, will arrive June 6. The self-titled project’s cover artwork was also unveiled, depicting the singer under a haze of tulle wearing rhinestones and double cat-eye liner; the hand-scrawled font, meanwhile, will only fuel the Britney comparisons (“looks like it was made on Picnik,” as NYLON Style Editor Kevin LeBlanc put it).

But what we’re really zooming in on is the list of collaborators, which features a bounty of major names in fashion and beauty. Legendary photographer Ethan James Green shot the visuals, while Dame Pat McGrath was on makeup, assisted by Jenna Kuchera. We then have Lucas Wilson for hair, and nails by NYLON favorite Mei.

Ethan James Green

Addison is available for pre-order now, and fans can choose from signed CDs and vinyls in black, limited-edition light blue, Spotify Fans First tangerine, and an Urban Outfitters exclusive magenta. You could say the rollout (since August 2024) took a minute, but when it rains, it pours.