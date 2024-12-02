Addison Rae Wears A Pinafore & Snapback To Wash Her Car

Addison Rae is making us reconsider the humble street-style uniform. We recently rounded up her best off-duty moments, and have another one to add to the conversation fresh from a car wash in Los Angeles: a pinafore dress worn with heels and a snapback. Let the polarized armchair criticism begin.

On Dec. 2, the “Aquamarine” singer did the grunt work herself on her car wearing a striped pinafore with nothing underneath except black nipple tape. She paired the 19th-century housewife staple with some lace-up slingback shoes that completed the Anything Goes sailor energy of the outfit. Never one to prefer cohesion in her outfits, she topped it off with a Saints snapback.

Backgrid Backgrid 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Rae has been making disjointed style work in her favor this year, channeling the insouciant energy of early-aughts stars like Britney Spears (whom she often gets compared to), Paris Hilton, and Nicole Richie. What makes her street style so refreshing is the indifference to trends and ability to make a vintage item or nondescript piece of clothing feel special and elevated. After playing it rather safe during her TikTok days, it feels like she’s finally coming into her own. Even if at first glance this fit doesn’t work, that’s also kind of the point — not unlike her bloated-bra look at the VMAs.

Rae in Miss Claire Sullivan at the 2024 VMAs Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rae’s stylist Dara recently said in a behind-the-scenes look at the “Aquamarine” music video that Rae prefers “something that is sensual, a little innocent... and a little bit weird, a little interesting, a little challenging, which I think a popstar needs to be.” “Challenging” is not a word in the quiet luxury handbook favored by the A-list stars of the moment, so we’ll take a thrown-on, slightly off outfit over bland neutrals any day.