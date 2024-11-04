Britney Spears is adding yet another title to her ever-growing résumé: jewelry designer. The superstar surprised her fans on Nov. 3 with the announcement of her first-ever jewelry line. The career pivot comes months after Spears confirmed she would never return to the music industry.

“My first jewelry line coming soon,” Spears wrote on Instagram, revealing the logo for her B Tiny collection. “Delicate extremely different and one of a kind pieces !!! I’m so excited !!! Realizing how cool it is to be an artist that can be passionate in so many different ways !!! B Tiny coming soon !!! Girls you’re gonna f*cking love it !!!”

Spears has released clothing collections in the past, but this will mark the first time she’s ever brought her sparkle to the jewelry space. Along with the big announcement, Spears also shared a sneak peek at what will presumably be one of the signature B Tiny pieces. The singer modeled a unique golden hand chain with cerulean gemstones, which is worn around the wrist and middle finger.

At the beginning of 2024, Spears announced that she was finished with her singing career. “I will never return to the music industry,” she wrote in a January Instagram post. However, she did say she’d continue songwriting for other artists. “When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people!!! For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me…I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years!!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way!!!”

Last year, Spears released her tell-all memoir The Woman in Me. While she may not be interested in re-entering the pop-star realm ever again, it certainly seems she has more than enough exciting projects to keep her busy.