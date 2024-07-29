You Want A Piece Of Her? Shop Britney Spears & Welcome’s Just-Released Collab

It takes a lot for a fashion collaboration to really knock us off our feet, with dozens released every week by influencers and A-listers alike. But the skate brand Welcome just casually dropped what might be the best celebrity collab this year with a line of Britney Spears tees, hoodies, and skate decks all fitted out with Britney’s signature looks from over the years. Now skaters and Gen Z style fiends alike can have a piece of her.

The collaboration transcends both music and skating, and has universal appeal whether you even know how to stand on a skateboard or not. It’s been 25 years since her debut album ...Baby One More Time was released, and clearly Spears is still influencing the zeitgeist. Halsey just released “Lucky,” a song that utilizes the melody from Spears’ song of the same name, and beyond music, Britney’s style continues to inspire a generation with lots of baby tees, skimpy stage outfits, and Canadian tuxedoes all still making the rounds and grabbing headlines. Britney is, as Charli XCX would put it, our favorite reference, baby.

The line features pictures from her debut album cover, her snake-filled VMA performance of “Slave 4 U,” and the often overlooked Femme Fatale cover. There’s four different skate decks, plus hoodies, trucker hats, and even a Nalgene water bottle, (Stanley cup, your days are numbered) all ranging from $6.99 to $99.99. Now that we’ve put this on your radar... choose your favorite Britney era and go forth in style this summer.