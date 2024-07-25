Coach Makes Its Metaverse Debut & More Fashion News You Might Have Missed

Fashion is always looking ahead, with newness coming at a constant rate that even the savviest of fashionistas can barely keep up with. Summer is finally slowing down though, and as we head into August, we find ourselves actually clocking out for a whole week to sip on cocktails and break in those new swimsuits. But before you set that out of office, consider the launches this week that both embrace modernity and harken back to older times, with a mix of both Metaverse launches and vintage-inspired capsules that take into account both the last 100 years and the next 100 years of fashion. Keep reading to see the fashion-related news you may have missed this week.

Coach’s Virtual Runway Debut

Courtesy of Coach

Coach knows the power of the Metaverse is unavoidable, so they’re leaning in with the introduction of their Spring 2024 collection and the “Find Your Courage” campaign to Roblox and Zepeto. The two digital avatar spaces will immerse users in one of three different Coach universes: Colorful World, Summer World, and Floral World, and they can try on Coach ready-to-wear and style their avatar in accessories like the hit Quilted Tabby bag. Coach is also the first luxury brand to bring a runway experience to Roblox’s Fashion Famous 2, letting users walk the runway in style from wherever they are in the world, making fashion that much more accessible and global.

Rixo’s One Day Only Vintage & Archive Sale

Courtesy of Rixo

Blink and it’s gone: Rixo is hosting a massive sale on Saturday, July 27 at their Prince Street store, with archived Rixo pieces up to 50% off, plus a curated selection of vintage courtesy of the boutique Funny Pretty Nice in the store’s backyard. Don’t worry, though: if you’re out of town for the vintage sale, the archive markdowns will be there throughout the summer, so any dreamy Rixo dresses that got away over the years might be waiting for you.

Prada’s Haute College Sendup

Courtesy of Prada

Prada just released a curated drop of pieces that echo your parent’s trusty college memorabilia. The buttery soft cashmere cardigan and bomber jackets evoke something that the cast of Gossip Girl would probably wear, with varsity letters and numbers pointing back to Prada’s 1913 founding date. Now if only there was actually a Prada University...

Miista’s Rageful New York Storefront

Courtesy of Miista

The shoe brand Miista knows we’re all mad as hell right now. Before opening their first New York store on July 24, they turned the Orchard Street space into a fake office and invited friends of the brand to tear the place up — a rage room for people with really good boots. To keep the solidarity going after the store opens, Miista will invite customers to add their lamentations to the “community rage wall,” which will no doubt be chock-full of raging Post-Its. Think of it as the therapy session before your retail therapy.