When Miuccia Prada introduced nylon into Prada’s accessory line, she was subverting ideas around what fabrics scream “luxury.” While some people are unwilling to fork out thousands for a bag made from the pragmatic, often inexpensive material, their latest drop, the Prada Re-Edition 1978 re-nylon and saffiano leather bag may convince others. The chic two-handle design comes with gold zipper detailing and circularity at the heart of its DNA, made from a regenerated nylon yarn.

Prada has used nylon throughout their range of accessories since the ‘70s but, in recent years, the brand has been utilizing the fabric as an opportunity to be more sustainable. In 2019, they launched Prada Re-Nylon (worn by the likes of campaign stars Emma Watson and Benedict Cumberbatch), a regenerated nylon created by recycling and purifying plastic collected from the ocean, landfills, and textile fiber waste. This instigated a shift across the brand as a whole. Today, all Prada nylon has been converted to regenerated nylon.

The price tag may be $2,750 — available now in black and beige on Prada’s website — but 1% of the proceeds from all of the products in Prada’s Re-Nylon Collection goes to Sea Beyond, an educational program launched in 2019 by Prada Group and UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission.