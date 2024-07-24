We Found The Exact Coach Bag PinkPantheress Gifted A Fan

PinkPantheress, while only 23 years old, already has a few style signatures under her belt: songs that clock in at just over 2 minutes long, a penchant for platform boots and miniskirts, and holding a bag on stage while performing.

As an opening act for Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS tour, she’s been obsessed with wearing one bag on stage in particular: the Coach Tabby. And on July 22, while PinkPantheress performed at the MLS All-Star Concert in Ohio, she very generously gifted a fan the white version of the purse, showing off her charitable side — or maybe just convincing everyone in the crowd that they need a little quilted, chain-handle number for themselves.

David Dickenson

If you need more proof of the bag’s popularity, Lyst just released their power ranking of the hottest fashion brands in the world right now, and Coach was back on the list for the first time in two years at number 20, thanks in part to the resurgence of the Tabby bag. We can only hope that PinkPantheress will get her own Tabby campaign very soon, but in the meantime, the bag can be yours for $550 — or free, if you’re front row at the GUTS tour and she does another giveaway. Shop her favorite versions, plus a few more we’re fawning over, below.