Bktherula Pregamed PinkPantheress' Tour With Rihanna & Modelo

For many artists, being on tour is either an emotionally and physically draining trek or an ecstatic blur. Rising Atlanta rapper Bktherula’s two weeks opening for PinkPantheress’ Capable of Love tour seemed to fall squarely in the latter. Over the six dates she played in Canada and the northeast, she thrashed out on stage to her latest single “CODE,” signed numerous boobs (and bellies), and managed to squeeze in plenty off-duty activities like bowling and getting tattooed — all of which she diligently documented for social media.

Now, she’s sharing her official photo diary of the romp exclusively on NYLON, which includes glimpses of all of the above and more, as seen through the lens of her tour photographer, Sleepy. Dive in, below.

What’s been your favorite moment of tour so far? Experiencing new places with my close friends, while also working together in a business aspect!

What’s on your rider? Modelo and Pedialyte, to be safe ;)

What's your favorite song to perform and why? My favorite song to perform is “CODE” from my new album LVL5 P2. Why? Because it’s the littest song on the f*cking album! Performing that song, for me, feels like pure adrenaline.

What’s the first thing you do after a show? The first thing I do after a show is hug my friends and family.