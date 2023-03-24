PinkPantheress has come a long way since her earliest songs first blew up on TikTok in 2021. The U.K. singer, songwriter, and producer has dropped a debut album, sold out a headlining tour, played Coachella, and hit the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her now-ubiquitous Ice Spice collaboration, “Boys a liar Pt. 2.”

Now, she’s stepping into a new partnership with Bose for the audio company’s Turn The Dial initiative, a campaign that aims to address the widely disproportionate amount of women and non-binary producers represented in the music industry. It’s a realm PinkPantheress knows well; as one of the most prominent Gen Z producer voices, her first-ever releases were created late at night on GarageBand in her university dorm room in the U.K. She is hoping to encourage the next generation of women and non-binary producers by teaming with Bose to help them gain access to tech and more opportunities.

“I know how vital production equipment and software are,” she tells NYLON. “I want to encourage women and non-binary music producers to keep producing, keep releasing, and keep taking up space within the music industry.”

To mark the new campaign, NYLON caught up with PinkPantheress to chat astrology, internet memes, and her McDonalds obsession.

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? Aries. No, I don’t.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? I did a ghost hunt with a real ghost hunter, but didn’t see one. I do not.

3. What’s your go-to drink order? (And if it's boozy, what’s your go-to hangover cure?) Water — I’m on a diet.

4. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? My Chemical Romance, Michael Jackson, and SHINee.

5. What's the weirdest snack that you make? Gravy with pasta and ragu sauce.

6. What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? Redoing my cornrows.

7. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? Wikipedia of unusual deaths.

8. Describe your worst date in three words. No can do.

9. What was the last DM you received? Someone calling me mommy.

10. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? A$AP Rocky - “A$AP Forever.”

11. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? Panic! At The Disco — he did a backflip shirtless.

12. What was your favorite movie as a kid? Fantastic Mr. Fox.

13. What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why? Anyone that says they’re not reading all that — because I’m NOT reading all that.

14. What's your go-to breakup song? Never had one — why are you jinxing me?

15. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Britney Spears in the denim corset.

16. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? A Big Mac, tbh. Amazing food, but I’m on a diet.

17. What is one question you never want to be asked again? The breakup song one!!!

18. What reality show would you most like to appear on? Pimp My Ride.