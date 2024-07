Halsey pays her dues to formative Y2K-era pop in this wistful lament about the pitfalls of fame. There’s an instantly nostalgic feel to its sound, thanks to skillful interpolations of Brandy’s “Angel of Mine” and “Lucky” by Britney Spears — a tune the singer always felt was sung “directly to [her].” Fittingly, Halsey’s autobiographical lyrics evoke that same spirit, as each raw and aching line rolls off her tongue like a story recounted to friends.