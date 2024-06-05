We Finally Have A Release Date For Ice Spice’s Y2K

This is the summer of long-awaited debut albums. Normani’s Dopamine is out June 14 after being in the works since 2018. After years of ruling the festival circuit and being a Fashion Week regular, newly minted beauty ambassador Peggy Gou is also set to release her debut album I Hear You on June 7. And now, Ice Spice’s debut album Y2K is set to launch June 26, according to an Instagram announcement.

It’s been more than two years since the rapper broke out onto the music scene after the release of her 2022 single “Munch (Feeling You).” She rode the wave of visibility with the follow-ups “Bikini Bottom,” and “In Ha Mood;” then came the star-studded collaborations like “Boys a Liar, Part 2” with Pinkpantheress and a contribution to the Barbie soundtrack with Nicki Minaj. Finally, she was formally inducted into Taylor Swift’s girl squad after contributing a verse to a “Karma” remix.

But let’s not forget that Ice Spice performed on Saturday Night Live and was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2024 Grammys, all before her first full-length album release. Other clues about the record: In an interview with Variety, she revealed that her regular producer RiotUSA would be prominently featured, and at the start of the year, she told the Today Show that the inspiration for the title comes from her birthday on January 1, 2000. Fitting that her updated website where fans can pre-save the album features imagery that recalls old Windows interfaces and 8-bit art.