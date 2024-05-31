Peggy Gou Is Maybelline’s Newest Ambassador

Korean-born DJ Peggy Gou joins fellow global ambassador Gigi Hadid as the latest member of the Maybelline New York family. “Maybelline has always been a brand that celebrates individuality and creativity,” Gou says in a statement, “values that resonate deeply with me.”

Perhaps best known for her signature winged eyeliner, Gou adds this beauty credit to her list of accomplishments in music and fashion. When she discussed how she balances her work in these two (now three) industries with the Guardian, she said that she has grown a thicker skin against criticism: “They can talk about my mixing, they can talk about my music, I just found it funny that they were talking about ‘Instagram and luxury car campaigns.’”

Maybelline

The Berlin-based producer also recently told Vogue that despite being a female DJ in a male-dominated field, she’s at a point in her career where she feels “free to be as individual as I want just like with my music or with my style.”

The Maybelline news comes during Gou’s already very busy summer, perhaps one of her most visible to date. She did the red-carpet and photo-shoot rounds at Cannes, posed with the F1 racers in Monaco, and stopped by Barcelona’s Primavera Sound to join Vilano Antillano onstage — all ahead of the June 7 release of her debut album I Hear You. The lead single “(It Goes Like) Nanana” went viral on TikTok when it was released last year, and she has since dropped “1+1=11” and “Lobster Telephone.”