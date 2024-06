Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“360” remix featuring Robyn and Young Lean - Charli XCX Charli XCX is pulling out all the stops ahead of Brat’s June 7 release, and this Swedish takeover of “360” is just the beginning.

“Wanna Be” - Megan Thee Stallion and Glorilla, featuring Cardi B The only thing that can make a Megan Thee Stallion song better, apart from a Glorilla collab, is to add a Cardi feature.

“Candy Paint” - Normani The lead single from the album that’s been six years in the making is here to assure fans and haters alike that Normani is ready to introduce the world to Dopamine later this month.

“Vicious Sensitive Robot” - The Marias Sultry and groovy as ever, The Marias’ latest studio album Submarine is front-to-back perfection — but “Vicious Sensitive Robot” is the sexiest of the bunch.

“In My Dreams” - Habibi The Brooklyn-based group just released their album Dreamachine, and “In My Dreams” is the synth-y lead single that highlights the band’s psychedelic influences.

“Big Idea” - Maya Hawke A standout track that will hook you on clever wordplay and addictive melodies from the singer and actress’s stellar new record.

“places to be” - Fred again…, Anderson.Paak, CHIKA A powerful trio joined forces to produce this high-octane breakbeat tribute for driving with the windows down.

“She’s Gone, Dance On” - Disclosure Bright, sunny, and rooftop-bar-ready, “She’s Gone, Dance On” is a reliable electronic bop to take over our day-partying hours from the Grammy-winning English electronic duo that brought us “Latch.”

“WORK” - ATEEZ The K-pop group’s long-awaited comeback is here, and “WORK” steps in as the heavy-hitting, beat-driven track made to highlight their growling baritones.