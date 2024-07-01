All The Details On Ice Spice & Tyla’s Vintage Versace Moment At The BET Awards

At June 30’s BET Awards, the red-carpet looks were just as memorable as the night’s performances. The event, which honors individuals who have contributed to Black pop culture, saw a star-studded lineup of invitees and awardees turn out in bold, dramatic, and skin-baring looks. Case in point: Ice Spice & Tyla, who both got the memo that Versace was the It brand for the night and sported coordinating cutout gowns from the house’s archives (2004, to be exact).

To match her signature bright-orange hair and retro bob, Ice Spice walked the red carpet in a tangerine dress with a keyhole cutout and ruffled hemline that aligned with her album Y2K, out later this month. Her accessories — matching peep-toe pumps and a massive diamond butterfly necklace — were the cherry on top of the early-aughts ensemble.

Tyla, meanwhile, channeled the same Y2K energy with a Fall/Winter 2004 black halter-neck gown, also cut with an extra-long keyhole that framed her belly button. A thigh-high leg slit revealed a yellow animal-print lining (and her Flor de Maria Collection shoes). The rising pop star also wore nearly $230,000 worth of diamonds from Jared Atelier in the form of diamond drop earrings, two tennis bracelets, and two rings.

At the event, both artists delivered explosive performances, with Ice Spice showing off her newest song “Phat Butt,” then transitioning into her highly memed track “Think U the Sh*t (Fart).” After winning two of her four nominations for the night, including Best New Artist and Best International Act, Tyla’s ferocious set included “Jump” with Gunna and Skillibeng.