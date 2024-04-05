Ice Spice’s Rapunzel Hair & More Of The Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

Although we’ve recently been seeing a springtime bob trend among celebrities, hair growing dramatically in the opposite direction (or with the aid of extensions) feels equally transformative for the new season.

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this week, for example, Ice Spice took home the title of Best New Hip-Hop Artist — but we couldn’t take our eyes off her signature bright red hair, which was styled in mermaid-like crimps and reached all the way to her hips. Tate McRae attended the same ceremony with waistline-skimming caramel highlighted hair, while Alison Brie has been out and about in New York with her hair looking lengthier than ever — including her overgrown, eyelash-touching bangs.

Below, see all our favorite hair, makeup, and nail moments of the week.

Dakota Fanning’s Hair Tuck

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

For the premiere of her new Netflix series Ripley, Dakota Fanning hit the red carpet in casual glam with her notably long hair pinned neatly behind her ears and cascading down her back.

Ice Spice’s Rapunzel-Like Length

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

We’ve seen Ice Spice wearing her hair loose with a deep side part lately, but the mini crimps take the cool factor up another notch.

Alison Brie’s Macro Bangs

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Alison Brie’s bangs might be close to obscuring her vision, but who cares when your hair looks so healthy, full, and shiny?

Charithra Chandran’s Low Bun

Simon Ackerman/WireImage/Getty Images

Bridgerton actress Charithra Chandran’s polished low bun struck the right balance of sophisticated and youthful paired with her backless dress at a London screening of How To Date Billy Walsh.

Nicole Richie’s Smoky Eyes

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nicole Richie’s dark, smoky makeup made her brown eyes look particularly piercing at the Los Angeles premiere of Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead.

Kirsten Dunst’s Hollywood Red Lip

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The classic black dress and crisp red lip combo serves once again, as seen on Kirsten Dunst at a screening of her latest movie Civil War.

Tate McRae’s Face-Framing Highlights

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Between the sun-kissed highlights, the mega length, and the glossy blowout, Tate McRae has total dream-girl hair.

SZA’s Insect-Themed Manicure

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Only a close-up view reveals the intricacy of SZA’s iHeartRadio Music Awards nails. Each tip of her French manicure was painted with a different tiny insect, including a ladybug, a butterfly, and a beetle.

Julia Fox’s Green Lipstick

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

No one commits to the bit quite like Julia Fox. During a walk in Los Angeles, the OMG Fashun host wore lime-green lipstick in the center of her lips to match her chartreuse studded jacket and baseball cap.