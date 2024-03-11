Lay Down Your Scissors & Embrace The Macro Bang

A core element of a “good” bang length is (usually) that your hair doesn’t obstruct your vision. But February’s Fashion Month posed the question: What if we never cut our bangs at all?

The peak of what we’re calling the macro bang was seen on several runways during Paris Fashion Week. First, models walked down the runway at Dries Van Noten with thick, clip-on blunt bangs that reached past the bottom of their lower lashes, making it difficult for the models to even see the runway. Then, the Kiko Kostadinov show somehow outdid even those extreme lengths with wispy, colorful fringe grown out to chin length.

Dries Van Noten Fall/Winter 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Dries Van Noten Fall/Winter 2024 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kiko Kostadinov Fall/Winter 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Kiko Kostadinov Fall/Winter 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

In hindsight, there were plenty of clues that the end of the bang trim was near. Lana Del Rey styled her ‘40-esque dress at the 2024 Grammy Awards with thick, bouncy, eyelid-skimming bangs. Then, in late February, Anne Hathaway arrived at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards with an ultra-long, blunt fringe that made us do a double take at the resemblance to her character’s post-makeover hair in The Devil Wears Prada.

Lana Del Rey at the Grammys Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Anne Hathaway at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Considering that both celebrities and models alike can definitely find a hairstylist at any moment for an emergency bang trim, we can only assume that the uptick in XXL bangs is an intentional choice. And given the recent uptick in celebrity micro bangs, the trend could easily be a strong overcorrection to the divisive trend. Instead of exposing a large portion of your forehead (and maintaining a very frequent trim schedule), why not let your hair cover your eyelids and even reach the top of your cheeks? If there are naysayers around, you won’t see them anyway.