2024’s Biggest Bang Trends — And What They Say About You

Whether it’s for a lifetime, a year, or a season, bangs of all kinds bring different energies to your look — so finding the right style for you is of the utmost importance (especially if it’s one that will take forever to grow out). But while you’ll want to take your face shape and hair type into account, you might also think of cutting fringe as making a spiritual match. (Bangs are basically like wearing a sign on your forehead that says, “This is who I am,” after all.) So read on for what your bang style of choice — past, present, or future — says about you.

Micro Bangs

Micro bangs can be considered a “controversial” style by some — not that anyone’s ever dared to say that to your face. They’re your signature, much like your oversized men’s Saint Laurent leather jacket that you wear over everything to fearlessly take cigarette breaks in below-30° weather. Being unbothered and effortless is kind of your thing, but only you know how many hours it’s taken to source your collection of vintage T-shirts from eBay and Lower East Side thrift shops.

Blunt Bangs

Maybe you grew up watching too many Disney movies, but that’s how you learned how to romanticize your own life. People remark to you that you always look so put together, and that’s because you make it a point every time you leave the house. You never break a sweat outside of a New York Pilates class — it’s the only way to work out because the lighting is so forgiving. Sandy Liang is your guiding light, and you’ve never met a ribbon you didn’t like (or kept from a gift box). You love lingering at the public library and pick up your own dry cleaning instead of having it delivered because you feel it’s important to maximize the number of places you go to facilitate a meet-cute.

Side Bangs

You might have found yourself daydreaming about what it would be like going to Warped Tour if it still existed — but to be honest, sometimes it’s hard to motivate yourself to go to a concert that starts after 9 p.m. These days, you know that two dirty martinis is your absolute limitchop. Your wardrobe is peppered with funky statement pieces from Chopova Lowena and Simone Rocha, but you’re still deciding if you want to buy some Marc Jacobs Kiki boots.

Curtain Bangs

TikTok is the worst thing that ever happened to you because now, your brain is constantly overloaded with new book recommendations, conspiracy theories, and hobbies to try. You’ve probably taken up (and quit) crocheting three or four times. You’ve accidentally gotten your contacts at Polo Bar and American Bar mixed up (easy mistake, right?), but they still love you and can always help you find a table. Making friends is easy for you, and you easily become obsessed with new people — as long as they don’t mind if it takes you a while to text back.

Curly Bangs

Women who’ve learned to tame their curly hair with bangs have unlocked the secrets of the universe. It certainly feels like a superpower when people are always telling you that you look like a Botticelli painting or wonder if you’re European. However, that part might also be because no one knows if you have a job given the amount of time you spend at Sant Ambroeus during the day. You know how to pack a carry-on only for a 12-day vacation — and that’s including your hair products.