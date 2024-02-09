Culture
NYLON's Favorite Places To Eat, Drink, & Work From During NYFW
Map out your fashion week with convenient and reliable restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and more.
Like clockwork, New York Fashion Week is here once again to test your aptitude for balancing logistics and having fun. First-timers, seasoned editors, and front-row celebrities alike will be hitting the pavement for a packed week of shows, dinners, and after parties — and it’s quickly going to get overwhelming. Thankfully, nothing gives you the energy to keep going like a tried-and-true recommendation for a café to recharge with a coffee between shows or a late-night dining spot open until sunrise. Ahead, NYLON editors and writers shared their favorite New York City bars, restaurants, and more to make this NYFW the best one yet.
Vestry
Grab a booth and a seafood platter (make sure to get the scallops) at this Shaun Hergatt spot. It's located in The Dominick hotel, where a lot of models stay during NYFW, which makes for primo people watching. — Chelsea Peng, managing editor
246 Spring St, New York, NY 10013
Stone Street Café
Stone Street Café on Broome St is one of the few downtown spots I've found where you can actually get a table to meet and work with friends after 4 p.m. Their pastries are good, the vibe is cozy, and the location is super convenient for when you need to kill an hour or two before dinner. — Laura Pitcher, beauty writer
379 Broome St, New York, NY 10013
Pastis
Pastis is great year-round, but especially when you need refuel after a non-stop day of shows. The magical combination of crispy fries and a martini makes whatever fashion week woes you’re carrying around melt away. — Layla Halabian, culture editor
52 Gansevoort St, New York, NY 10014
The Public Hotel
Sometimes, you need something a coffee shop can't guarantee: Wi-Fi and somewhere to sit. Luckily, you can do this in style at The Public Hotel, which is my go-to spot for a quick decompress. With a hospitable staff and expansive balcony-style seating, it's the perfect elevated pit stop to take a load off and refuel on coffee — or down a cosmo! — Sophia June, culture writer
215 Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002
The Mulberry
Sometimes all you want to do after a day of shows is dance a little with the girls. The Mulberry is my favorite spot for a nightcap — and I can always bank on this cocktail bar to provide some fabulous disco hits. — Kelly Reed, senior social strategist
Lower Level, 240 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10012
KYU
Honestly, after a day of shows (or anytime), I just want some banchan and a bunch of skewers, both of which they do really well here. You might also do some celeb spotting. — CP
324 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10012
Jac's On Bond
Two words: Caprese martinis. Not only does Jac's unique drink represent the pinnacle of the deeply innovative savory cocktail moment, but its cherry tomato and mozzarella ball garnish also makes it the perfect little pick me up snack. — SJ
26 Bond St, New York, NY 10012
BCD Tofu House
The fact that this place is open until 1 a.m (5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday!) makes it a go-to for late night dining. But their sundubu-jjigae is worth coming back for any time, any day. — LP
5 W 32nd St, New York, NY 10001
Abraço
Taking 10 minutes to sip a cortado can save your life during a hectic week of running around town. I love popping into Abraço for their rich, well-sourced coffee — and, if time permits, a little people watching. — LH
81 E 7th St, New York, NY 10003
Pardon My French
Whether it’s a quiet dinner to myself or a table for eight, I know I can always count on Pardon My French for the savoriest of meals in a cozy corner of the bar. The cocktails and wine selection are thankfully just as delicious as their Parisian-style plates. — KR
103 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009
Blue Bottle Cafe
When a bodega coffee just won't cut it anymore, I like to treat myself to Blue Bottle for a truly exceptional cup of joe that keeps me buzzing in between shows. My favorite? Samra Origins, a unique collaboration blend from the Weeknd. — SJ
Various locations, New York, NY