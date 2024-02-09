NYLON's Favorite Places To Eat, Drink, & Work From During NYFW

Like clockwork, New York Fashion Week is here once again to test your aptitude for balancing logistics and having fun. First-timers, seasoned editors, and front-row celebrities alike will be hitting the pavement for a packed week of shows, dinners, and after parties — and it’s quickly going to get overwhelming. Thankfully, nothing gives you the energy to keep going like a tried-and-true recommendation for a café to recharge with a coffee between shows or a late-night dining spot open until sunrise. Ahead, NYLON editors and writers shared their favorite New York City bars, restaurants, and more to make this NYFW the best one yet.

Vestry

Grab a booth and a seafood platter (make sure to get the scallops) at this Shaun Hergatt spot. It's located in The Dominick hotel, where a lot of models stay during NYFW, which makes for primo people watching. — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

246 Spring St, New York, NY 10013

Stone Street Café

Stone Street Café on Broome St is one of the few downtown spots I've found where you can actually get a table to meet and work with friends after 4 p.m. Their pastries are good, the vibe is cozy, and the location is super convenient for when you need to kill an hour or two before dinner. — Laura Pitcher, beauty writer

379 Broome St, New York, NY 10013

Pastis

Pastis is great year-round, but especially when you need refuel after a non-stop day of shows. The magical combination of crispy fries and a martini makes whatever fashion week woes you’re carrying around melt away. — Layla Halabian, culture editor

52 Gansevoort St, New York, NY 10014

The Public Hotel

Sometimes, you need something a coffee shop can't guarantee: Wi-Fi and somewhere to sit. Luckily, you can do this in style at The Public Hotel, which is my go-to spot for a quick decompress. With a hospitable staff and expansive balcony-style seating, it's the perfect elevated pit stop to take a load off and refuel on coffee — or down a cosmo! — Sophia June, culture writer

215 Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002

The Mulberry

Sometimes all you want to do after a day of shows is dance a little with the girls. The Mulberry is my favorite spot for a nightcap — and I can always bank on this cocktail bar to provide some fabulous disco hits. — Kelly Reed, senior social strategist

Lower Level, 240 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10012

KYU

Honestly, after a day of shows (or anytime), I just want some banchan and a bunch of skewers, both of which they do really well here. You might also do some celeb spotting. — CP

324 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10012

Jac's On Bond

Two words: Caprese martinis. Not only does Jac's unique drink represent the pinnacle of the deeply innovative savory cocktail moment, but its cherry tomato and mozzarella ball garnish also makes it the perfect little pick me up snack. — SJ

26 Bond St, New York, NY 10012

BCD Tofu House

The fact that this place is open until 1 a.m (5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday!) makes it a go-to for late night dining. But their sundubu-jjigae is worth coming back for any time, any day. — LP

5 W 32nd St, New York, NY 10001

Abraço

Taking 10 minutes to sip a cortado can save your life during a hectic week of running around town. I love popping into Abraço for their rich, well-sourced coffee — and, if time permits, a little people watching. — LH

81 E 7th St, New York, NY 10003

Pardon My French

Whether it’s a quiet dinner to myself or a table for eight, I know I can always count on Pardon My French for the savoriest of meals in a cozy corner of the bar. The cocktails and wine selection are thankfully just as delicious as their Parisian-style plates. — KR

103 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009

Blue Bottle Cafe

When a bodega coffee just won't cut it anymore, I like to treat myself to Blue Bottle for a truly exceptional cup of joe that keeps me buzzing in between shows. My favorite? Samra Origins, a unique collaboration blend from the Weeknd. — SJ

Various locations, New York, NY