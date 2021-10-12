Sandy Liang’s Last Internet Rabbit Hole Involved Princess Diana

Fresh off of her fall collection with Target, Sandy Liang is onto her next highly anticipated collaboration, teaming up with Away for its first-ever designer series, along with Tia Adeola and Ji Won Choi.

“I was a fan of Away prior to the partnership and have always loved their products,” Liang tells NYLON. “I love how straightforward everything is, from the branding to the ease of the product.”

The Away team gave Liang total creative freedom for the design process, which resulted in reimagining the brand’s core items — the “Everyday” bag, front pocket backpack, and pouch set — in her signature colorful floral motif.

“I wanted these products to exude happiness and offer a playful take on a pattern I’m currently obsessed with, while also looking like forever pieces,” says Liang. “I love when you look at the print closely you can see the little eyes and warped flowers, but from further away it reads like a camo.”

Liang’s Away collection will drop on Thursday, Oct. 14, and range in price from $55 to $295, just in time for the designer’s upcoming travel plans. “I’m traveling domestically for my first Formula 1 race,” she says. “So I’m pretty excited about that!”

Below, Liang takes on the NYLON 19, revealing her dream music festival headliners, beauty tips, favorite shoes at the moment, and more.

Sandy Liang and her Away collaboration. Courtesy of Away

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? Gemini and yes.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? No.

3. What’s your go-to drink order? Matcha with oat milk.

4. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Drake, The Spice Girls, and Britney Spears.

5. What’s the weirdest snack that you make? I was into mac and cheese with kimchi and Greek yogurt for a while.

Sandy Liang’s Away travel pouch set. Courtesy of Away

6. What’s a bad habit of yours that you’ve been meaning to fix? Looking at my phone.

7. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? Princess Diana.

8. What was the last DM you received? My childhood best friend, Diana, sent me a pair of black chunky platform sandals.

9. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? Anything from The Spice Girls.

10. What was your favorite movie as a kid? The Little Mermaid

Sandy Liang’s Away front pocket backpack and Everywhere bag. Courtesy of Away

11. What was your teenage AIM screen name? Sanchovee

12. What’s your go-to breakup song? Mariah Carey’s “Butterfly.”

13. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Good lip balm.

14. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? Everything.

15. What is your go-to sad song? Enya’s “Only Time.”

Tia Adeola, Ji Won Choi, and Sandy Liang for Away’s designer series. Courtesy of Away

16. What reality show would you most like to appear on? Love Island

17. What is your best beauty tip or trick? Sleep a lot!

18. What is your favorite fast food place, and what’s your order? White Castle and the Impossible Burger.

19. What is your favorite pair of shoes that you own, and why? Right now my Salomon slip-ons because they are so me and comfortable.

Shop Away’s first designer collaboration with Sandy Liang, Tia Adeola, and Ji Won Choi on Away’s website and Away retailers starting Thursday, Oct. 14.