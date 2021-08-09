Fall is just around the corner and Target is making sure you start the season off with a refreshed wardrobe.

The major retailer announced its official Fall Designer Collection for 2021, which is set to drop in September. New York fashion darling Sandy Liang will be offering a limited-edition collaboration, along with fellow designers Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, and Nili Lotan. This new collection follows Target’s latest fashion partnership, which offered spring and summer-friendly dresses from Christopher John Rogers.

“For the past 20 years, our guests have continued to express excitement when we introduce them to new and emerging designers from across the globe, all at an incredible value,” said Jill Sando, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, in an official statement. “This fall, we’re building upon that legacy and bringing together four dynamic and highly regarded designers to introduce a collection of inclusive, on-trend and timeless fashion staples to re-energize guests’ wardrobes for the season.”

For Liang, that will include her signature (and very coveted) fleece jackets in a patchwork print and on-trend smocked dresses. In the past, the indie designer has collaborated with Vans and SpongeBob SquarePants. She’s even offered her own pieces in the metaverse, hosting a pop-up shop at an island party in the popular Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing in April 2020.

“My brand is inspired by nostalgic moments from my childhood, and when the opportunity to collaborate with Target on a fall fashion collection came about, I knew it was the perfect fit as I’ve always admired their collaborations,” said Liang in an official statement. “I’m thrilled to be able to bring my designs to such a broad audience and hope that they encourage Target’s guests to have fun with their fashion and not take themselves too seriously.”

With Target, it’s the perfect opportunity to secure a Sandy Liang piece, whose sporty yet dainty designs have made their way across the fashion-obsessed set in downtown Manhattan and Brooklyn, as well as stylish celebrities like Bella Hadid and Charli XCX.

Target’s Fall Designer Collection will feature more than 180 items, priced between $15 and $80 (most of which are under $50), and range in sizes from XXS to 4X. You can get your hands on Liang’s anticipated collab online at Target.com and in select stores this September, but only for a limited time.

See and learn more about the rest of the designers’ fall collections for Target, below.

Victor Glemaud for Target: “Working with Target on this collection has been a highlight of my career. I always aim to make designs that are celebratory, fun and encourage all people, no matter their race, size or gender, to embrace who they are. I hope that every guest who shops at Target is able to find a piece in my collection that makes them feel the most like themselves.” Courtesy of Target

Rachel Comey for Target: “This Fall marks the 20-year anniversary of my brand, Rachel Comey. We are proud to have grown from a New York-based company to a global one, and are thrilled to introduce our designs to an even wider audience through this partnership with Target. The collection is filled with easy, wearable styles that work for all lifestyles, which aligns perfectly with our mission and this celebratory milestone.” Courtesy of Target