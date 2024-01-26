Dua Lipa’s Crimped Waves And More Of The Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

It may be the end of January, but celebrities are still keeping it hot on the red carpet with their fresh and daring looks. The past week has been a feast of fabulous ensembles and glam at events everywhere, from Paris at the Spring Haute Couture shows to premieres in London, New York City, and Los Angeles.

At Haute Couture Fashion Week, celebrities used the avant-garde runways as inspiration to go for some unexpected hair and makeup statements. We saw Zendaya sport space age micro bangs — not once, but twice — at the Schiaparelli and Fendi shows. Also in Paris, Noah Cyrus sat front row at Jean Paul Gaultier with bleached-out brows, extra-long dark hair, and heavy blush draping on her temples, looking a lot like Emma Stone in Poor Things. Even at the more traditional film and television events, the stars were taking some beauty risks — like Dua Lipa who wore her cherry red hair in Y2K-style crimps.

Whether or not you want to take direct beauty inspiration from them, you have to admit that the best hair and makeup looks of the week were anything but boring. Read on for the celebrity beauty moments we can’t stop thinking about.

Noah Cyrus’s Poor Things Glam

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Noah Cyrus appeared to be channeling Bella Baxter from Poor Things with her long, raven hair contrasting against her porcelain complexion and hot pink cheeks.

Zendaya’s Sci Fi Micro Bangs

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Micro bangs may be on the come up, but no one can wear them better than Zendaya. She showed off their versatility at Haute Couture Fashion Week by wearing them with loose hair and step layers at Schiaparelli and with her hair back a sleek updo at Fendi.

Dua Lipa’s Crimped Waves

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Dua Lipa’s leonine hair at the Argylle premiere probably sent her fans in a frenzy to go find their retired hair crimpers.

Chloë Sevigny Sleek Strands

Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images

For The Feud: Capote VS. The Swans premiere in New York, Chloë Sevigny looked like her signature City It Girl self, wearing understated makeup and her hair styled simply silky and straight.

Lil Nas X’s Perfect Hair Day

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course Lil Nas X to attended the premiere for his HBO documentary, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero looking glowing and glamorous with long, flowing hair.

Kylie Jenner’s Wet Look

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kim isn’t the only sister who can make a splash wearing a “wet look”. Kylie Jenner looked super sultry in a wet hairstyle and a dress dripping with sequins at the Maison Margiela Haute Couture show.

Bella Thorne’s Razor-Sharp Wings

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bella Thorne had several outfit, makeup, and hair changes during Haute Couture Fashion Week, but our favorite was this intense winged liquid liner look.

Soo Joo Park’s Black Headband

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The stretchy black headband can be elevated from gym wear to haute couture-appropriate if it’s extra-wide and paired with door knocker earrings — as seen on Soo Joo Park.

Alex Chung’s Casual Red Lips

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Indie Sleaze icon, Alexa Chung shows us once again how it’s done with casual, tousled hair and stained red lips.